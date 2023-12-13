Dundee family ‘traumatised’ after pupil ‘attacked’ near secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee family ‘traumatised’ after pupil ‘attacked’ near secondary school

The teenager was assaulted at Baldragon Academy last month.

By Chloe Burrell
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee mum says her family have been left “traumatised” after a pupil was attacked outside a city secondary school.

The teenager was assaulted on Harestane Road, outside Baldragon Academy, late last month.

It is alleged the attack was carried out by a fellow pupil.

The youngster was admitted to hospital after the assault and has still not returned to classes.

His mum, who asked not to be named, says there has been a “lack of care” for her son.

She told The Courier: “It’s been really bad. I had to take some time off work due to stress.

Baldragon pupil admitted to Ninewells Hospital after ‘attack’

“My son is OK but he’s still not back at school.

“He was admitted to the children’s ward at Ninewells Hospital and was under observation until 8pm that night.

“He took a hard kick to the head by a pupil and couldn’t eat or sleep on his left side for a week.

“I had to chase the school up to see how I was going to get him back to school.

“They said that the other pupil had gone back to school and nobody informed me.”

Harestane Road, outside Baldragon Academy. Image: Google Street View

The mum claims the pupil allegedly responsible was given a five-day exclusion over the incident, which she described as “unacceptable”.

She added: “There has been such a lack of care from the school. It’s awful.

“I feel like nothing’s been done and I feel completely and utterly let down by Baldragon Academy.

“This has been traumatising for the whole family.”

Police probe into reported attack on Baldragon Academy pupil

Dundee City Council did not comment on the exclusion claims, but a spokesperson said: “Schools take all allegations extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

“Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on an ongoing police investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in the Harestane Road area of Dundee, which happened around 1.10pm on Thursday November 30.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0030771 G Jennings pics , Stephanie Smith ( GMB rep) & Jim Cunningham ( GMB branch secretary) handed in official notification into Contracts House at Tayside Contracts with official notice of industrial action over the quality of school meals, thursday 9th september.
Tayside Contracts looks to stop seeking private sponsorship of awards bash over 'improper behaviour'…
Forensics officers at New Inn Entry in Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 41, arrested after woman 'raped' in Dundee city centre
Imran Sakur, pictured here in 2010, has been returned to prison.
Murder plot Dundee businessman sent back to jail for stalking campaign
Marc Jenkins raided the Giddy Goose in Dundee.
Career criminal handed extra year in prison for Dundee crimewave
Gary Bartram
Dundee man, 49, arrested after teacher's body found in English canal
Dundee sign humza yousaf michael matheson
Huge sign appears near Humza Yousaf's Dundee home demanding he sacks under-fire SNP health…
11
Riverside Recycling Centre.
Dundee Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed
An artist's impression of the proposed flats at the former Halley’s Mill in Dundee. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd
Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee unanimously rejected over 'red flags'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Leaky roof at Dundee Central Library Picture shows; Leaky roof at Dundee Central Library . Wellgate Centre . Supplied by Iain Flett Date; Unknown
Leaky roof sparks fears over future of 'immeasurable' collections at Dundee Central Library
Head Coach at Dundee City Aquatics David Haig at Olympia.
Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return