Dundee family ‘traumatised’ after pupil ‘attacked’ near secondary school

A Dundee mum says her family have been left “traumatised” after a pupil was attacked outside a city secondary school.

The teenager was assaulted on Harestane Road, outside Baldragon Academy, late last month.

It is alleged the attack was carried out by a fellow pupil.

The youngster was admitted to hospital after the assault and has still not returned to classes.

His mum, who asked not to be named, says there has been a “lack of care” for her son.

She told The Courier: “It’s been really bad. I had to take some time off work due to stress.

Baldragon pupil admitted to Ninewells Hospital after ‘attack’

“My son is OK but he’s still not back at school.

“He was admitted to the children’s ward at Ninewells Hospital and was under observation until 8pm that night.

“He took a hard kick to the head by a pupil and couldn’t eat or sleep on his left side for a week.

“I had to chase the school up to see how I was going to get him back to school.

“They said that the other pupil had gone back to school and nobody informed me.”

The mum claims the pupil allegedly responsible was given a five-day exclusion over the incident, which she described as “unacceptable”.

She added: “There has been such a lack of care from the school. It’s awful.

“I feel like nothing’s been done and I feel completely and utterly let down by Baldragon Academy.

“This has been traumatising for the whole family.”

Police probe into reported attack on Baldragon Academy pupil

Dundee City Council did not comment on the exclusion claims, but a spokesperson said: “Schools take all allegations extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

“Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on an ongoing police investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in the Harestane Road area of Dundee, which happened around 1.10pm on Thursday November 30.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”