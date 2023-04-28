The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show’s blockbuster shoot in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show’s blockbuster shoot in Fife

The series was partly filmed in the town in March. 

By Laura Devlin
The Crown filming in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Crown filming in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The much-anticipated final series of The Crown is set to be released later this year – putting St Andrews in the spotlight once again.

The series, which will document the blossoming relationship between Price William and Kate Middleton, was partly filmed in the Fife town in March.

Several roads were shut as camera crews descended on local landmarks including the harbour and The Scores.

Newly released pictures from Netflix show Kate and Wills – played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey – taking a stroll hand-in-hand around St Andrews.

We take a look at some of the best pictures from the filming of The Crown in St Andrews.

Actor Ed McVey as Prince William at the harbour in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Camera rigs, drones and historic props around the harbour area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
McVey plays Prince William during his St Andrews University says in the Netflix show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chasing away a seagull during filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
McVey and Meg Bellamy – who plays Kate – with another cast member during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Bellamy in the university’s Quad during one of the scenes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Filming took place across St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McVey as Prince William. Image: Netflix UK
McVey n the Quad between takes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
‘William and Kate’ on location in St Andrews. Image: Netflix UK
McVey filmed several scenes in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Production vans lining up near the abbey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The harbour was one of the key locations.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Road closures were in place across the town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

