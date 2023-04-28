The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show’s blockbuster shoot in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The much-anticipated final series of The Crown is set to be released later this year – putting St Andrews in the spotlight once again.

The series, which will document the blossoming relationship between Price William and Kate Middleton, was partly filmed in the Fife town in March.

Several roads were shut as camera crews descended on local landmarks including the harbour and The Scores.

Newly released pictures from Netflix show Kate and Wills – played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey – taking a stroll hand-in-hand around St Andrews.

We take a look at some of the best pictures from the filming of The Crown in St Andrews.