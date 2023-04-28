Fife The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show’s blockbuster shoot in Fife The series was partly filmed in the town in March. By Laura Devlin April 28 2023, 2.22pm Share The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show’s blockbuster shoot in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4344769/the-crown-st-andrews-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment The Crown filming in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The much-anticipated final series of The Crown is set to be released later this year – putting St Andrews in the spotlight once again. The series, which will document the blossoming relationship between Price William and Kate Middleton, was partly filmed in the Fife town in March. Several roads were shut as camera crews descended on local landmarks including the harbour and The Scores. Newly released pictures from Netflix show Kate and Wills – played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey – taking a stroll hand-in-hand around St Andrews. We take a look at some of the best pictures from the filming of The Crown in St Andrews. Actor Ed McVey as Prince William at the harbour in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Camera rigs, drones and historic props around the harbour area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson McVey plays Prince William during his St Andrews University says in the Netflix show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chasing away a seagull during filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson McVey and Meg Bellamy – who plays Kate – with another cast member during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Bellamy in the university’s Quad during one of the scenes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Filming took place across St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson McVey as Prince William. Image: Netflix UK McVey n the Quad between takes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson ‘William and Kate’ on location in St Andrews. Image: Netflix UK McVey filmed several scenes in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Production vans lining up near the abbey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The harbour was one of the key locations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Road closures were in place across the town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation