Pictures show remnants of former Perth restaurant on the market for £22k per year

Vandal and Co on George Street was cleared out in October.

By Chloe Burrell
The dining area of the former Vandal restaurant on Perth's George Street.
The dining area of the former Vandal restaurant on Perth's George Street. Image: Falconer Property Consultants

A Perth restaurant that recently closed its doors is on the market for £22,000 per year.

Vandal and Co, which has a branch in Dundee, opened a Perth venue at 33 George Street in April.

However, it has been closed since October 6, with furniture emptied out and no sign of alcohol or décor.

It was not known whether or not the restaurant would reopen, with the Dundee Facebook page not posting anything relating to the Perth branch.

The former Vandal and Co on George Street in Perth.
The former Vandal and Co on George Street is up for sale. Image: Falconer Property Consultants

But it is now on the market to lease from Falconer Property Consultants as a restaurant space, with a kitchen located at the rear.

The restaurant is within walking distance of Perth Concert Hall and the cinema.

Pictures show inside the former restaurant.

Inside the former Vandal and Co restaurant on George Street in Perth.
It was cleared out in October. Image: Falconer Property Consultants
Inside the former Vandal and Co restaurant on George Street in Perth.
The former bar space. Image: Falconer Property Consultants
Inside the former Vandal and Co restaurant on George Street in Perth.
The kitchen. Image: Falconer Property Consultants

Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage launched their first venue on Dundee’s Exchange Street in April 2021.

Falconer Property Consultants has been approached for comment.

