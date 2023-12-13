Pictures show remnants of former Perth restaurant on the market for £22k per year

A Perth restaurant that recently closed its doors is on the market for £22,000 per year.

Vandal and Co, which has a branch in Dundee, opened a Perth venue at 33 George Street in April.

However, it has been closed since October 6, with furniture emptied out and no sign of alcohol or décor.

It was not known whether or not the restaurant would reopen, with the Dundee Facebook page not posting anything relating to the Perth branch.

But it is now on the market to lease from Falconer Property Consultants as a restaurant space, with a kitchen located at the rear.

The restaurant is within walking distance of Perth Concert Hall and the cinema.

Pictures show inside the former restaurant.

Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage launched their first venue on Dundee’s Exchange Street in April 2021.

Falconer Property Consultants has been approached for comment.