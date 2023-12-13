10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers event

The Tangerines boss was in conversation with the Courier's United reporter Alan Temple.

By Sean Hamilton
Jim Goodwin on stage at Courier headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin on stage at Courier headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was star guest at the latest Courier subscribers’ event.

Around 190 subscribers were treated to around 50 minutes of chat from the Tangerines manager in conversation with the Courier’s United reporter Alan Temple.

Tuesday night’s event, at DC Thomson’s Meadowside office in Dundee City Centre, was the first sports-themed subscribers’ event, following evenings with Succession actor Brian Cox and Deacon Blue singer/songwriter Ricky Ross.

Those in attendance heard Goodwin discuss his time at Dundee United so far before a wider discussion about his life and career.

The Tannadice manager then signed autographs and posed for selfies with members of the audience.

Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from an enjoyable night for Courier subscribers, who can look forward to many more events in future.

Jim Goodwin in conversation with Courier Dundee United reporter Alan Temple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tuesday night’s event was filmed and is available to watch on YouTube. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
United fans listen intently to manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There were plenty of light-hearted moments for Courier subscribers to enjoy.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Live monitors relayed images of the stage to those in the audience.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the audience had the opportunity to ask questions of the United manager. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There was a healthy turnout, despite a day of wet weather in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin tells Alan Temple about his life and times. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin posing for a photo with 8-year old Louie Stephen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation