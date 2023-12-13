Dundee United 10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers event The Tangerines boss was in conversation with the Courier's United reporter Alan Temple. By Sean Hamilton December 13 2023, 4.13pm Share 10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4840126/10-best-pictures-as-jim-goodwin-entertains-dundee-united-fans-at-latest-courier-subscribers-event/ Copy Link 0 comment Jim Goodwin on stage at Courier headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was star guest at the latest Courier subscribers’ event. Around 190 subscribers were treated to around 50 minutes of chat from the Tangerines manager in conversation with the Courier’s United reporter Alan Temple. Tuesday night’s event, at DC Thomson’s Meadowside office in Dundee City Centre, was the first sports-themed subscribers’ event, following evenings with Succession actor Brian Cox and Deacon Blue singer/songwriter Ricky Ross. Those in attendance heard Goodwin discuss his time at Dundee United so far before a wider discussion about his life and career. The Tannadice manager then signed autographs and posed for selfies with members of the audience. Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from an enjoyable night for Courier subscribers, who can look forward to many more events in future. Jim Goodwin in conversation with Courier Dundee United reporter Alan Temple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tuesday night’s event was filmed and is available to watch on YouTube. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson United fans listen intently to manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson There were plenty of light-hearted moments for Courier subscribers to enjoy.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Live monitors relayed images of the stage to those in the audience. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Members of the audience had the opportunity to ask questions of the United manager. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson There was a healthy turnout, despite a day of wet weather in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Jim Goodwin tells Alan Temple about his life and times. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Jim Goodwin posing for a photo with 8-year old Louie Stephen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
