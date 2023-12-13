10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers event

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was star guest at the latest Courier subscribers’ event.

Around 190 subscribers were treated to around 50 minutes of chat from the Tangerines manager in conversation with the Courier’s United reporter Alan Temple.

Tuesday night’s event, at DC Thomson’s Meadowside office in Dundee City Centre, was the first sports-themed subscribers’ event, following evenings with Succession actor Brian Cox and Deacon Blue singer/songwriter Ricky Ross.

Those in attendance heard Goodwin discuss his time at Dundee United so far before a wider discussion about his life and career.

The Tannadice manager then signed autographs and posed for selfies with members of the audience.

Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from an enjoyable night for Courier subscribers, who can look forward to many more events in future.