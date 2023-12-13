Scone flooding fears fail to halt 210 new homes plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scone flooding fears fail to halt 210 new homes plan

The latest phase of the Scone North development was approved after assurances it would not worsen the risk of flooding

By Morag Lindsay
Artist's impression of homes in Scone North development.
The Scone North plans were approved unanimously. Image: A&J Stephen.

Councillors have approved plans for another 210 new homes at Scone, despite a plea to delay the decision due to flooding fears.

The A&J Stephen application was passed unanimously on Wednesday.

It is the latest phase of the Scone North development, which could eventually stretch to 700 new properties.

The planning committee agreed to the works after reassurances that the scheme would not worsen the village’s well-documented problems with flooding.

Linda Martin of Scone and District Community Council spoke to councillors ahead of the vote.

She said a meeting was being held in the village on Friday to address existing flooding concerns.

Linda Martin of Scone community council
Scone community council spokeswoman Linda Martin raised flooding concerns. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And she urged the committee to defer a decision on the A&J Stephen application so the flood risk could be examined in more detail.

Ms Martin said a number of areas close to the Scone North site are already prone to flooding, and there is a worry the new homes will make matters worse.

“Scone is vulnerable to flooding,” she said.

“We are concerned that development of this site may increase the flooding risk.”

Plans ‘will improve Scone flooding situation, not make it worse’

Councillor Hugh Anderson also addressed the committee and asked colleagues to delay their vote.

He said there had been a history of flooding to the east of the site, around Highfield Road for the last 10-12 years.

Map showing location of Scone North homes to north of existing village of Scone
The Scone North new homes site.

“What I am proposing is that we delay approval until we get this drainage problem properly looked at,” he said.

“It needs further investigation until we give approval to it.”

However, councillors agreed to go along with a recommendation from planners that they approve the application.

Planning permission in principle has already been agreed.

And the committee was told Perth and Kinross Council’s own experts and Sepa are satisfied with the arrangements around drainage and flooding.

A&J Stephen managing director John Stephen insisted the measures the company is putting in place would address concerns and reduce existing pressures on the village.

cars and lorries driving through deep flood water near Scone
Flooding on the A94 on the approach to Scone last November. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The development taking place will improve the situation, not make it worse,” he said.

“And that’s a matter of record as part of the planning permission in principle.”

Scone North will feature 64 affordable homes

A&J Stephen is planning a mix of house styles in the latest phase of its Scone North project, from one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows to five-bedroom detached villas.

Of these, 153 will be for sale and 64 will be affordable homes.

Artist impression showing bungalows with need hedging and wide streets
A mix of housing is planned for the Scone North site. Image; A&J Stephen,

Perth and Kinross Council received 12 objections to the application.

Critics also raised issues such as the loss of trees, road safety and the impact on local schools and services.

But planners say traffic concerns can be managed through conditions which limit the number of houses that can be occupied before the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road is open nearby.

A section 75 legal agreement will also commit the developer to enhancing community facilities. These will include sports pitches and a pavilion, open spaces and public transport improvements.

The plans were submitted in February.

They are part of A&J Stephen’s Mansfield Park development.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

solar panels in a field
Controversial Coupar Angus solar farm plan rejected for second time
The dining area of the former Vandal restaurant on Perth's George Street.
Pictures show remnants of former Perth restaurant on the market for £22k per year
Murrayshall Hotel exterior.
£30m Scone hotel expansion could support 400 jobs
Andy Murray was given a cooking lesson by Mary Berry at Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, for BBC documentary Mary Berry's Highland Christmas.
Andy Murray gets cooking tips from Mary Berry at his hotel near Perthshire for…
Revellers and 80s music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for day 2 of the annual 80s themed Rewind Festival in July 2023.
Save the Rave announces date for 1990s festival in Perth's Scone Palace
The proposed community hub in Stanley has been rejected.
Stanley sports hall, community centre and café blocked despite 207 letters of support
Lottery winners Paul Maddison (left) and Mark Gardiner.
Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million dies aged 73
To go with story by Alan Richardson. drove about with his daughter-in-law clinging to his bonnet, Picture shows; Anthony Hatton. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 12/12/2023
Perthshire 'prankster' ignored daughter-in-law's screams as she clung to car bonnet
Artist impression of Perth Museum in revamped Perth City Hall
Perth Museum chiefs ditch controversial cafe contract and start search for their own head…
2
GlenClean laundry at Langholm, Keay Street, Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie laundry says it will fight council's order to close within two months

Conversation