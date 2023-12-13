Scone flooding fears fail to halt 210 new homes plan

Councillors have approved plans for another 210 new homes at Scone, despite a plea to delay the decision due to flooding fears.

The A&J Stephen application was passed unanimously on Wednesday.

It is the latest phase of the Scone North development, which could eventually stretch to 700 new properties.

The planning committee agreed to the works after reassurances that the scheme would not worsen the village’s well-documented problems with flooding.

Linda Martin of Scone and District Community Council spoke to councillors ahead of the vote.

She said a meeting was being held in the village on Friday to address existing flooding concerns.

And she urged the committee to defer a decision on the A&J Stephen application so the flood risk could be examined in more detail.

Ms Martin said a number of areas close to the Scone North site are already prone to flooding, and there is a worry the new homes will make matters worse.

“Scone is vulnerable to flooding,” she said.

“We are concerned that development of this site may increase the flooding risk.”

Plans ‘will improve Scone flooding situation, not make it worse’

Councillor Hugh Anderson also addressed the committee and asked colleagues to delay their vote.

He said there had been a history of flooding to the east of the site, around Highfield Road for the last 10-12 years.

“What I am proposing is that we delay approval until we get this drainage problem properly looked at,” he said.

“It needs further investigation until we give approval to it.”

However, councillors agreed to go along with a recommendation from planners that they approve the application.

Planning permission in principle has already been agreed.

And the committee was told Perth and Kinross Council’s own experts and Sepa are satisfied with the arrangements around drainage and flooding.

A&J Stephen managing director John Stephen insisted the measures the company is putting in place would address concerns and reduce existing pressures on the village.

“The development taking place will improve the situation, not make it worse,” he said.

“And that’s a matter of record as part of the planning permission in principle.”

Scone North will feature 64 affordable homes

A&J Stephen is planning a mix of house styles in the latest phase of its Scone North project, from one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows to five-bedroom detached villas.

Of these, 153 will be for sale and 64 will be affordable homes.

Perth and Kinross Council received 12 objections to the application.

Critics also raised issues such as the loss of trees, road safety and the impact on local schools and services.

But planners say traffic concerns can be managed through conditions which limit the number of houses that can be occupied before the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road is open nearby.

A section 75 legal agreement will also commit the developer to enhancing community facilities. These will include sports pitches and a pavilion, open spaces and public transport improvements.

The plans were submitted in February.

They are part of A&J Stephen’s Mansfield Park development.