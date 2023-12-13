Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role

Former Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk has secured a role at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 41-year-old spent less than three months at Dens Park as No 2 to Mark McGhee.

The pair were appointed in February 2022 to replace James McPake as the Dark Blues battled against relegation.

However, their time in charge was a disaster with only one win from 14 matches seeing Dundee crash out of the Premiership.

Rusk moved on quickly, accepting a job as England U/19s coach as soon as relegation was confirmed at Dens Park.

The former Stockport County manager has now moved on to Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side have struggled this term with manager Steve Cooper under pressure.

To help matters, club chiefs have been on the lookout for a specialist coach.

And Rusk has become their first-ever set-piece coach, having already started work at the City Ground.

Rusk was previously a coach with Brighton U/23s.