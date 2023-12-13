Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role

Mark McGhee's assistant at Dens Park has moved on from his England U/19s job.

By George Cran
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Simon Rusk was Dundee assistant manager under Mark McGhee. Image: SNS

Former Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk has secured a role at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 41-year-old spent less than three months at Dens Park as No 2 to Mark McGhee.

The pair were appointed in February 2022 to replace James McPake as the Dark Blues battled against relegation.

However, their time in charge was a disaster with only one win from 14 matches seeing Dundee crash out of the Premiership.

Rusk moved on quickly, accepting a job as England U/19s coach as soon as relegation was confirmed at Dens Park.

Rusk was Mark McGhee’s assistant at Dundee. Image: SNS

The former Stockport County manager has now moved on to Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side have struggled this term with manager Steve Cooper under pressure.

To help matters, club chiefs have been on the lookout for a specialist coach.

And Rusk has become their first-ever set-piece coach, having already started work at the City Ground.

Rusk was previously a coach with Brighton U/23s.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty watched his side lose their lead at Ibrox after an intervention from VAR. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to 'progressive' ideals
Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk
Dundee boss Tony Docherty will take on (from left) Derek Adams, Barry Robson, Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes and Craig Levein in his next five fixtures.
Dundee's crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee in talks with Liverpool on Owen Beck future as Dark Blues boss offers…
Referee Kevin Clancy goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox. Image: PA
LEE WILKIE: VAR is re-refereeing incidents - both Dundee and Rangers have a right…
Referee Kevin Clancy awards Rangers a penalty after a VAR check against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Rangers v Dundee penalty: Ex-Premier League ref has say on controversial spot-kick decision at…
Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko says Dundee 'can definitely do better' but Rangers loss won't dent Dark…
The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish…
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
Dundee dismay at Rangers - Lyall Cameron sees an early effort saved by Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse - VAR, soft goals and missing men

Conversation