Dundee assistant Simon Rusk set to leave Dens Park after landing England youth role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee assistant Simon Rusk set to leave Dens Park after landing England youth role

By George Cran
May 13 2022, 8.50pm Updated: May 13 2022, 8.51pm
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Simon Rusk is set to leave Dundee.

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk is set to leave Dens Park.

The former Brighton academy coach joined the Dark Blues as Mark McGhee’s No 2 in February.

That’s after the pair worked together at Stockport County, with Rusk in the top job and McGhee as assistant.

However, Rusk will leave Dundee after this weekend’s end-of-season clash with Livingston.

The 40-year-old has been appointed as an England youth coach for the upcoming 2022/23 season alongside former Manchester United U/23 coach Neil Ryan.

A statement on the England national team website said: “Neil Ryan and Simon Rusk have been appointed as new England Football men’s national coaches.

“Ryan and Rusk bolster the technical directorate based at St. George’s Park in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 international calendar.

“Rusk arrives following a brief spell as assistant manager at Dundee, having forged a fine reputation during almost a decade at Brighton & Hove Albion.”

Mark McGhee

Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

Rusk arrived in mid-February as McGhee replaced the outgoing James McPake.

He took charge of much of the work on the training field only for the Dark Blues to wait 12 matches before they tasted victory.

Their relegation was confirmed on Wednesday as St Johnstone beat Aberdeen.

Rusk may be leaving but McGhee’s future is yet to be decided with news on the 64-year-old expected after Sunday’s trip to Livingston.

Dundee relegated: Where did it all go so badly wrong for the Dark Blues?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier