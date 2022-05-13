Dundee assistant Simon Rusk set to leave Dens Park after landing England youth role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk is set to leave Dens Park.

The former Brighton academy coach joined the Dark Blues as Mark McGhee’s No 2 in February.

That’s after the pair worked together at Stockport County, with Rusk in the top job and McGhee as assistant.

However, Rusk will leave Dundee after this weekend’s end-of-season clash with Livingston.

Welcome to Simon Rusk and Neil Ryan, who have been appointed as men's national coaches 👋 — England (@England) May 13, 2022

The 40-year-old has been appointed as an England youth coach for the upcoming 2022/23 season alongside former Manchester United U/23 coach Neil Ryan.

A statement on the England national team website said: “Neil Ryan and Simon Rusk have been appointed as new England Football men’s national coaches.

“Ryan and Rusk bolster the technical directorate based at St. George’s Park in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 international calendar.

“Rusk arrives following a brief spell as assistant manager at Dundee, having forged a fine reputation during almost a decade at Brighton & Hove Albion.”

Mark McGhee

Rusk arrived in mid-February as McGhee replaced the outgoing James McPake.

He took charge of much of the work on the training field only for the Dark Blues to wait 12 matches before they tasted victory.

Their relegation was confirmed on Wednesday as St Johnstone beat Aberdeen.

Rusk may be leaving but McGhee’s future is yet to be decided with news on the 64-year-old expected after Sunday’s trip to Livingston.