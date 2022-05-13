Devastation after homes damaged following caravan blaze at Kennoway housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Devastation after homes damaged following caravan blaze at Kennoway housing estate

By James Simpson
May 13 2022, 9.02pm Updated: May 14 2022, 8.30am
Two homes damaged after blaze at Kilmux Park, Kennoway.
A caravan fire has left a trail of devastation after two homes were damaged in a Kennoway housing estate.

Seven fire crews were dispatched to Kilmux Park shortly after 5pm on Friday, as thick black smoke billowed over the Fife village.

Two properties were damaged during the incident.

Residents said the fire spread from a caravan to a neighbouring roof space as firefighters from Dundee were drafted in to assist.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed two properties and a caravan were on fire.

It is understood no one was injured during the blaze as one bungalow was “destroyed” according to one witness.

Speaking to The Courier the man said there were at least 22 firefighters in the street during the incident.

‘The roof has gone’

He said: “One of the bungalows has been destroyed.

“The roof has gone following the fire.

“I could see the caravan was also destroyed.

“The other property nearby may have suffered some damage as well.

Crews inspecting the bungalow.

“When I was in the street there was four appliances and an aerial appliance in attendance.

“They were still hosing the house down at around 7.30pm and it was still very smokey at that point.

“There must have been around 22 firefighters here assisting with this incident.

“Three police units were also in attendance.”

The roof of one bungalow has been badly damaged.
A visible police presence also remains at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS added: “Six appliances and a special appliance attended the scene after reports of a fire in Kilmux Park.

“We received the first call at 5.12pm.

“Two properties and caravan were on fire during the incident.

“Crews were called from the Blackness Fire Station in Dundee and assisted colleagues at the scene.

“The fire has been extinguished and the operation has been scaled back.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Friday police were called to a report of a fire at Pentland Park, Kennoway.  Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

