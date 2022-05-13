Devastation after homes damaged following caravan blaze at Kennoway housing estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A caravan fire has left a trail of devastation after two homes were damaged in a Kennoway housing estate.

Seven fire crews were dispatched to Kilmux Park shortly after 5pm on Friday, as thick black smoke billowed over the Fife village.

Residents said the fire spread from a caravan to a neighbouring roof space as firefighters from Dundee were drafted in to assist.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed two properties and a caravan were on fire.

It is understood no one was injured during the blaze as one bungalow was “destroyed” according to one witness.

Speaking to The Courier the man said there were at least 22 firefighters in the street during the incident.

‘The roof has gone’

He said: “One of the bungalows has been destroyed.

“The roof has gone following the fire.

“I could see the caravan was also destroyed.

“The other property nearby may have suffered some damage as well.

“When I was in the street there was four appliances and an aerial appliance in attendance.

“They were still hosing the house down at around 7.30pm and it was still very smokey at that point.

“There must have been around 22 firefighters here assisting with this incident.

“Three police units were also in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS added: “Six appliances and a special appliance attended the scene after reports of a fire in Kilmux Park.

“We received the first call at 5.12pm.

“Two properties and caravan were on fire during the incident.

“Crews were called from the Blackness Fire Station in Dundee and assisted colleagues at the scene.

“The fire has been extinguished and the operation has been scaled back.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Friday police were called to a report of a fire at Pentland Park, Kennoway. Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”