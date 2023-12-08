Another 210 homes planned for Scone North as controversial expansion continues

Councillors will be asked to green light another 210 new homes for Scone next week.

The A&J Stephen proposal is recommended for approval, despite concerns over road safety and flooding risks on the access road.

It is part of the Scone North development, which could eventually stretch to 700 new properties.

The scheme has long been contentious in the area.

Almost 1,000 protesters wrote to Perth and Kinross Council when the plans first emerged five years ago.

Concerns then were largely centred on air pollution.

A&J Stephen is planning a mix of house styles in the latest phase, from one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows to five-bedroom detached villas.

Of these, 153 will be for sale and 64 will be affordable homes.

Perth and Kinross Council received 12 objections to this application. Scone and District Community Council also objected.

Critics raised issues such as the loss of trees, road safety and the impact on local schools and services.

There were also concerns over the potential flood risk and the number of homes on the site.

However, planners are recommending councillors approve the application when they meet on Wednesday.

They say permission in principle has already been granted and that concerns can be addressed as part of the planning conditions.

Scone North construction ‘will benefit community’

A report to the planning and placemaking committee says many of the trees slated for removal are poor quality. New tree planting is said to be more appropriate for the site.

And they say traffic concerns can be managed through conditions which limit the number of houses that can be occupied before the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road is open nearby.

Following talks with Sepa, A&J Stephen has agreed to install a flood basin and culvert. These measures should to reduce the risk of flooding from the Cramock Burn on the eastern access road.

A section 75 legal agreement will also commit the developer to enhancing community facilities. These will include sports pitches and a pavilion, open spaces and public transport improvements.

Officers say the likely benefits outweigh any negatives.

The report to councillors says: “During the construction period, jobs will be created and sustained, supporting indirect employment and revenue that this volume of construction activity will generate from employees spending on local goods and services.

“Longer term, additional residents to the area will support existing local employment and services in the area.”

A&J Stephen cites long association with Scone

The plans were submitted in February.

They are part of A&J Stephen’s Mansfield Park development, the first phase of which has sold out.

Speaking earlier. a spokesperson for the Perth-based housebuilder said: “Sales on our Mansfield Park development in Scone remain very strong. So we are delighted to continue our decades long association with the village with the submission of this application.

“The application incorporates a wide variety of house types from two to four bedroom bungalows and two to five bedroom villas.

“This phase will generate payments of approximately £2m towards the provision of local services and facilities.”