Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed

By Kieran Webster
February 15 2023, 2.08pm
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
The latest phase of a controversial 700-home development in Scone has been revealed.

Plans to build 217 houses at Scone North have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Perth-based housing developer, A&J Stephen.

The masterplan to build 700 houses in Scone will substantially increase the size of the village on the edge of Perth.

An artist’s impression of one of the houses. Image: A&J Stephen

The plans were first revealed in 2016 to a wave of local backlash.

Phase one – 42 houses – was approved by the council in 2019 after going to a knife edge vote and receiving over 40 objections, including the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Phase 1b was approved in September 2021, granting permission for a further 58 houses.

 

Drawing of a street in the proposed development. Image: A&J Stephen

Scone and District Community Council strongly objected to both phases, citing concerns about the site’s drainage, access, and the impact it could have on wildlife.

The master plans states as well as 700 homes, future phases will include a new school and community sports hub.

Affordable housing at Scone North

The plans submitted will include a mix of two to five bedroom houses and affordable homes.

A suds pond is also detailed in the proposals, which developers say will combat any drainage issues at the site.

The proposals can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

A spokesperson for A&J Stephen said: “Sales on our Mansfield Park development in Scone remain very strong so we are delighted to continue our decades long association with the village with the submission of this application.

“The application incorporates a wide variety of house types from two to four bedroom bungalows and two to five bedroom villas.

“This phase will generate payments of approximately £2m towards the provision of local services and facilities.”

