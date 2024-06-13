Dundee petrol station student accommodation plans set for further delay

Plans to demolish a former Dundee city centre petrol garage and build student accommodation in its place look set to be delayed again as developers ask for more time to start work.

Planning permission was originally granted in April 2021 for purpose-built accommodation to be erected on the site of the Shell station at West Marketgait.

The application includes plans for 73 self-contained studio flats, with a further six separate bedrooms elsewhere, meaning the buildings will be able to house 179 people.

When approving the application, council officers stipulated work on the site would have to begin within 18 months.

But developers subsequently went back to the local authority seeking an extension to the planning permission period.

Factors including construction costs, inflation, and lasting industry impact from the Covid-19 pandemic were blamed for the delay.

Councillors on Dundee’s planning committee agreed to the extension in December 2022 – meaning permission would remain in place until April this year.

Further extension requested

However, a fresh extension request has now been lodged by the company behind the accommodation plans.

In a report which will go before the planning committee on Monday, it’s detailed that increased construction costs and economic conditions have further delayed progress.

Despite this, the site has recently changed ownership and a new developer looking to progress with construction.

And they are asking Dundee City Council to allow another 18 months for work to start.

Following it’s closure in 2022, the Shell garage site at West Marketgait was initially used as a makeshift car park – resulting in fencing being erected around the premises.

The site was also hit by a fire in November 2022, which damaged the former kiosk building.

Planning chiefs have recommended councillors approve the extension until October 20 2025.

A final decision will be made by the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.