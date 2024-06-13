Dundee petrol station student accommodation plans set for further delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee petrol station student accommodation plans set for further delay

By Laura Devlin
The former Shell garage on West Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.
The former Shell garage on West Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.

Plans to demolish a former Dundee city centre petrol garage and build student accommodation in its place look set to be delayed again as developers ask for more time to start work.

Planning permission was originally granted in April 2021 for purpose-built accommodation to be erected on the site of the Shell station at West Marketgait.

The application includes plans for 73 self-contained studio flats, with a further six separate bedrooms elsewhere, meaning the buildings will be able to house 179 people.

When approving the application, council officers stipulated work on the site would have to begin within 18 months.

An artist’s impression of how the proposed student flats block at the former Shell garage off Dundee’s West Marketgait would look. Image: Maith Design.

But developers subsequently went back to the local authority seeking an extension to the planning permission period.

Factors including construction costs, inflation, and lasting industry impact from the Covid-19 pandemic were blamed for the delay.

Councillors on Dundee’s planning committee agreed to the extension in December 2022 – meaning permission would remain in place until April this year.

Further extension requested

However, a fresh extension request has now been lodged by the company behind the accommodation plans.

In a report which will go before the planning committee on Monday, it’s detailed that increased construction costs and economic conditions have further delayed progress.

Despite this, the site has recently changed ownership and a new developer looking to progress with construction.

And they are asking Dundee City Council to allow another 18 months for work to start.

The former Shell garage in West Marketgait. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Following it’s closure in 2022, the Shell garage site at West Marketgait was initially used as a makeshift car park – resulting in fencing being erected around the premises.

The site was also hit by a fire in November 2022, which damaged the former kiosk building.

Planning chiefs have recommended councillors approve the extension until October 20 2025.

A final decision will be made by the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.

