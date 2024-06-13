Kirkcaldy nightclub to host Fife’s first doggy disco for party animals

A Kirkcaldy nightclub is preparing to host Fife’s first doggy disco.

Your Society will open its doors to four-legged furry friends this summer, offering like-minded party animals the chance to meet.

Dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and a bubble machine are among the offerings at the Charlotte Street venue.

And there will be a full drinks menu on offer for humans, with puppuccinos for the pooches.

The fun session is the latest idea of Leanne Ferguson, the brains behind the Party Like A Cockapoo phenomenon that’s taken the UK by storm.

And she says all socialised dogs are welcome.

‘Doglympics’ for sporty spaniels

The Kirkcaldy doggy disco is one of several being organised across the country.

Leanne is also offering discos especially for cockapoos, parties for dachshunds and special “doglympics” sessions for spaniels and cockapoos to celebrate this summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

Leanne says there will be lots of competitions and photo opportunities at all the events.

And the Your Society event is offering prizes for the best-dressed disco dog, the best kisser and the cutest pooch.

Meanwhile, the Glenrothes doglympics promises special agility equipment in honour of the sporting theme.

How to get tickets for doggy disco

Sessions last 75 minutes, which Leanne describes as being like “an intense walk”.

“It’s a big sensory experience for them ,socialising with other like-minded dogs and people,” she said.

Events are family-friendly and children are welcome.

Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

The doggy discos at Your Society take place on July 28, with cockapoos at 11am and all pups at 12.30pm.

The Glenrothes cockapoo/spaniel doglympics party is on July 7 at 10.30am.

It takes place at the Bark n Go dog exercise park at Whitecraigs Road.

Tickets for all events are available at www.fatsoma.com/p/pawesome-parties