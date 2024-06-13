Kirkcaldy nightclub to host Fife’s first doggy disco for party animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy nightclub to host Fife’s first doggy disco for party animals

Pet owners can also take part in a doglympics party in honour of this summer's Olympic Games.

By Claire Warrender
All pups are welcome at Fife's first doggy disco in Kirkcaldy next month
All pups are welcome at Fife's first doggy disco in Kirkcaldy next month. Image: Supplied by Pawesome Parties.

A Kirkcaldy nightclub is preparing to host Fife’s first doggy disco.

Your Society will open its doors to four-legged furry friends this summer, offering like-minded party animals the chance to meet.

Puppuccinos will be on offer at the Kirkcaldy doggy disco.
Puppuccinos will be on offer at the Kirkcaldy doggy disco. Image: Supplied by Pawesome Parties.

Dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and a bubble machine are among the offerings at the Charlotte Street venue.

And there will be a full drinks menu on offer for humans, with puppuccinos for the pooches.

The fun session is the latest idea of Leanne Ferguson, the brains behind the Party Like A Cockapoo phenomenon that’s taken the UK by storm.

And she says all socialised dogs are welcome.

‘Doglympics’ for sporty spaniels

The Kirkcaldy doggy disco is one of several being organised across the country.

Leanne is also offering discos especially for cockapoos, parties for dachshunds and special “doglympics” sessions for spaniels and cockapoos to celebrate this summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

Doggy discos are family-friendly. Image: Supplied by Leanne Ferguson.

Leanne says there will be lots of competitions and photo opportunities at all the events.

And the Your Society event is offering prizes for the best-dressed disco dog, the best kisser and the cutest pooch.

Meanwhile, the Glenrothes doglympics promises special agility equipment in honour of the sporting theme.

How to get tickets for doggy disco

Sessions last 75 minutes, which Leanne describes as being like “an intense walk”.

“It’s a big sensory experience for them ,socialising with other like-minded dogs and people,” she said.

Events are family-friendly and children are welcome.

Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

The doggy discos at Your Society take place on July 28, with cockapoos at 11am and all pups at 12.30pm.

The Glenrothes cockapoo/spaniel doglympics party is on July 7 at 10.30am.

It takes place at the Bark n Go dog exercise park at Whitecraigs Road.

Tickets for all events are available at www.fatsoma.com/p/pawesome-parties

Conversation