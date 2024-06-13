Dundee streets help Scotland fan complete ‘very silly’ Euro 2024 challenge

Two streets in Dundee have helped a Scotland fan complete a “very silly mission” ahead of Euro 2024.

David Little set himself the challenge of visiting a street that shared the name of every player in the squad for the tournament, along with boss Steve Clarke.

It took him to 27 different streets across the UK – including some in England and Northern Ireland.

David posted a picture of him visiting each street on X – saying it was a “very silly mission”.

The thread has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 2.4 million times on the social media platform.

David travelled to Dundee to tick off Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean on McLean Street – just off Strathmartine Road in the city.

He also visited Morgan Street in Stobswell in honour of Lewis Morgan – who was only called into the squad at the last minute.

He completed the other names with visits to streets in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Airdrie, Grangemouth, Greenock, Falkirk, Motherwell, Uddingston and Kilbarchan, along with Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast and Newry.

David also joked that he was “glad” John Souttar and Ben Doak never made the final squad – with screengrabs of corresponding streets in Australia.

Fans raved about the effort.

One said: “Absolutely brilliant mission that David, well played!”

Another wrote: “That’s brilliant.”

It comes as a Dundee care home has created a Euro 2024 fan zone for its residents.

The Tartan Army are set to turn out in their thousands at fan zones across Tayside and Fife on Friday night.