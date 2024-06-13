Dundee streets help Scotland fan complete ‘very silly’ Euro 2024 challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee streets help Scotland fan complete ‘very silly’ Euro 2024 challenge

David Little visited roads sharing the names of all 26 members of the Scotland squad and boss Steve Clarke.

By Andrew Robson
David Little at Morgan Street and McLean Street in Dundee during his Euro 2024 challenge. Image: David Little/X
David Little at Morgan Street and McLean Street in Dundee during his Euro 2024 challenge. Image: David Little/X

Two streets in Dundee have helped a Scotland fan complete a “very silly mission” ahead of Euro 2024.

David Little set himself the challenge of visiting a street that shared the name of every player in the squad for the tournament, along with boss Steve Clarke.

It took him to 27 different streets across the UK – including some in England and Northern Ireland.

David posted a picture of him visiting each street on X – saying it was a “very silly mission”.

Steve Clarke with Kenny McLean. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The thread has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 2.4 million times on the social media platform.

David travelled to Dundee to tick off Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean on McLean Street – just off Strathmartine Road in the city.

He also visited Morgan Street in Stobswell in honour of Lewis Morgan – who was only called into the squad at the last minute.

He completed the other names with visits to streets in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Airdrie, Grangemouth, Greenock, Falkirk, Motherwell, Uddingston and Kilbarchan, along with Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast and Newry.

Lewis Morgan. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

David also joked that he was “glad” John Souttar and Ben Doak never made the final squad – with screengrabs of corresponding streets in Australia.

Fans raved about the effort.

One said: “Absolutely brilliant mission that David, well played!”

Another wrote: “That’s brilliant.”

It comes as a Dundee care home has created a Euro 2024 fan zone for its residents.

The Tartan Army are set to turn out in their thousands at fan zones across Tayside and Fife on Friday night.

