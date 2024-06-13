Dundee care home creates Euro 2024 fan zone for residents

A Dundee care home has created a Euro 2024 fan zone for its residents.

Forebank Care Home in the Hilltown has converted its cinema room for the duration of the tournament in Germany.

It means residents will not miss out on the chance to cheer on Steve Clarke’s Scotland side – with the room decked out in flags and tartan.

Jeff Wynne, activities co-ordinator at Forebank, said: “Around three months ago we converted a cafe area into a cinema room for residents.

Forebank Care Home residents ‘get into the Euros spirit’

“The room has a projector screen and the plan was to show movies, concerts and sports.

“However, we had this great idea to decorate it for the Europan Championships and get everyone into the spirit of things.

“The results are great and everyone has really got behind it.”

To help build up excitement for the tournament, Forebank held a penalty shootout with ex-Dundee and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

Jeff added: “On Wednesday morning we had some children from Our Lady’s RC Primary School taking some penalties against former Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

“We’ve also done a sweepstake with them to build excitement ahead of the tournament.

A huge well done to Debbie and her staff who have changed the cinema room into a fan zone at Forebank Care Home , I'm sure her clients will have a great Euros

Come on The Bravehearts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙌🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/e0CDj714UW — Robert Douglas (@Robert__Douglas) June 10, 2024

“It’s important our residents don’t miss out and still have the chance to cheer on the team in Germany.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, Riverside Park is set to host up to 5,000 Tartan Army supporters for the Germany v Scotland game on Friday.

The Courier’s guide to Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife can be found here.