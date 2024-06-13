Dundee care home creates Euro 2024 fan zone for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee care home creates Euro 2024 fan zone for residents

Forebank Care Home in the Hilltown has converted its cinema room.

By Andrew Robson
The Euro Fanzone at a Dundee care home
Residents at Forebank Care Home preparing to cheer on Scotland in their Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: Alan Richardson

A Dundee care home has created a Euro 2024 fan zone for its residents.

Forebank Care Home in the Hilltown has converted its cinema room for the duration of the tournament in Germany.

It means residents will not miss out on the chance to cheer on Steve Clarke’s Scotland side – with the room decked out in flags and tartan.

Jeff Wynne, activities co-ordinator at Forebank, said: “Around three months ago we converted a cafe area into a cinema room for residents.

Forebank Care Home residents ‘get into the Euros spirit’

“The room has a projector screen and the plan was to show movies, concerts and sports.

“However, we had this great idea to decorate it for the Europan Championships and get everyone into the spirit of things.

“The results are great and everyone has really got behind it.”

Residents of Forebank get in the Euro spirit.
James Gardiner and fellow Forebank residents get into the Euros spirit. Image: Alan Richardson

To help build up excitement for the tournament, Forebank held a penalty shootout with ex-Dundee and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

Jeff added: “On Wednesday morning we had some children from Our Lady’s RC Primary School taking some penalties against former Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

“We’ve also done a sweepstake with them to build excitement ahead of the tournament.

“It’s important our residents don’t miss out and still have the chance to cheer on the team in Germany.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, Riverside Park is set to host up to 5,000 Tartan Army supporters for the Germany v Scotland game on Friday.

The Courier’s guide to Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife can be found here.

