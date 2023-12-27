Meet the Fife dog lovers behind the Party Like A Cockapoo phenomenon

Fifer Leanne Ferguson ditched a 25-year career with an Italian food and wine company to organise parties for cockapoos.

It may sound barking mad but the Party Like A Cockapoo phenomenon has taken off, attracting hundreds of proud dog owners at a time.

Leanne, and friend Nick Henderson, now travel across the UK to lay on social events, including photo opportunities and even doggy cocktails known as puppuccinos.

The Cardenden duo admit to being dog obsessed but even they were surprised at the parties’ popularity.

In fact, demand is so high the pair recently added Party Like A Dachshund to their repertoire.

Both sets of events are run under the umbrella company Pawesome Parties – and have really collared a gap in the market.

We caught up with Leanne and Nick at their most recent parties in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, where they entertained more than 1,000 dogs throughout the day.

What is Party Like a Cockapoo anyway?

Dozens of curly-haired cockapoos were living their best lives at Chapel Neighbourhood Centre when our photographer arrived.

It was one of three morning events – not just for cockapoos but for any poodle or doodle breeds.

Those include cavapoos, jackapoos and labradoodles.

The afternoon was dedicated to dachshunds and proved just as popular.

With it being Christmas, Santa Paws put in a special appearance.

And selfie boards with props were set up ready for a range of photo opportunities – with or without owners.

As the pooches tucked into puppuccinos – basically cream with a dog treat on top – the humans had a chance to chat and compare notes.

It’s fair to say everyone was having a fantastic time.

But how did the whole Party Like a Cockapoo thing start?

Chance to meet like-minded dog owners

Well, Leanne and Nick both own cockapoos called Alfie and one day they just got talking.

Nick, 35, is a well-established dog groomer and boarder, who used to walk Leanne’s dog.

Meanwhile, former office manager Leanne, 47, took the plunge with a complete change of direction when she set up her own dog-boarding business this year.

“It was time for a change,” she says. “I always wanted to do dog-boarding and I should have done it years ago.”

The pair decided it would be good to meet other cockapoo owners.

And they advertised their first Party Like A Cockapoo in April.

“It was just a bit of fun, a free meet-up at a dog park in Glenrothes, and about 20 people came along,” said Nick.

“People loved it so we organised another one and we had folk coming from as far as Brechin and Cumbernauld.

“We couldn’t believe it.”

‘We’ve never had a fight yet’

“We realised we were onto something and friends said we should start charging because we were paying to rent the field.”

Party Like A Cockapoo events have now been held in Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Newcastle, Middlesborough and York, as well as other towns and cities in between.

In good weather they’re held outside, otherwise they take place in community halls or livery yards.

And they attract up to 60 dogs each time.

Leanne and Nick charge £12 per animal and for that, they get an hour of fun with other pooches of the same breed.

The parties are advertised on Facebook and usually sell out quickly.

“We usually do four or five sessions a day but Christmas was busier,” says Leanne.

“We’ve had dogs meeting up with their brothers and sisters – it’s just a way for them to get together.

“It’s a great community environment with lots of dogs and we’ve never had a fight yet!

“I’m loving it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”