Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park

A canine craze that brings doodle dogs and their owners together held its first event at Drumgley dog park near Forfar.

New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Dogs and their owners had fun in the sun near Forfar on Saturday.

Party Like a Cockapoo came to Angus for the first time as a canine craze sweeping Scotland took to Drumgley dog park near Forfar.

It’s a chance for doodle mixes to get together and make new friends.

Half-time puppuccino. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
The event will also appear in locations including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow, Inverness, Lanarkshire and Stirlingshire and West Lothian.

Popular with dog owners

An event spokesperson said: “We get up to 25 doodles per session.

“We started organising it in January of this year and held a local one in Fife together with Cockapoo Club Fife.

“We ended up having to limit entry, as it was so popular.

They added: “We had people coming from as far as Brechin, Cumbernauld and Kilmarnock, as there was nothing like it in their areas.

Plenty of exploring was done on the doggie day out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
“It’s quite popular in England so we wanted to make it accessible for everyone throughout Scotland, not just in the big cities.

“It’s fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners.

“Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well.

“Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events.

“They love it.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford met some new canine chums at Drumgley.

Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
This is fun!
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Fiona McLaren with her dog, Teddy.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
New pals all round.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Leanne Ferguson, one of the Party Like a Cockapoo organisers, at Drumgley.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
What next?
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Pool time.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
A busy party.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Energy burst.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Let’s go exploring.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Off for a wander.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Hot work partying like a Cockapoo.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Fiona McLaren and Teddy take a breather.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
The ball pit’s a fun place to be.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Are you coming up?
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Molly makes the most of her puppuccino.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
A great day out for doggies and doting owners.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Selfie time for Carrie Smith and Buddy.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Getting out of the sun.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Patiently waiting.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Every last drop!
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Looking smart.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Organiser Leanne Ferguson gets attention from her guests.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
What to do next?
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
A cool down for a hot dog.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Graeme Duff with Jock.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Jumping into the ball pit.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Brian Laing with Molly enjoying her puppuccino.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Simone Wild with Hettie and Barry Wild with Isla.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Frolicking with new friends.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Everyone loves a weekend fun run.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Graeme Duff with Jock and Rosie with Taylor Burness.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Any treats left for me?
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Boundless energy.
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Am I clever?
Party like a cockapoo at Drumgley dog park near Forfar
Some brief shade.

