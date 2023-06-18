Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park

Dogs and their owners had fun in the sun near Forfar on Saturday.

Party Like a Cockapoo came to Angus for the first time as a canine craze sweeping Scotland took to Drumgley dog park near Forfar.

It’s a chance for doodle mixes to get together and make new friends.

The event will also appear in locations including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow, Inverness, Lanarkshire and Stirlingshire and West Lothian.

Popular with dog owners

An event spokesperson said: “We get up to 25 doodles per session.

“We started organising it in January of this year and held a local one in Fife together with Cockapoo Club Fife.

“We ended up having to limit entry, as it was so popular.

They added: “We had people coming from as far as Brechin, Cumbernauld and Kilmarnock, as there was nothing like it in their areas.

“It’s quite popular in England so we wanted to make it accessible for everyone throughout Scotland, not just in the big cities.

“It’s fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners.

“Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well.

“Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events.

“They love it.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford met some new canine chums at Drumgley.