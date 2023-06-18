Golden Lion Garage boss and Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Doug Matthewson dies, 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Golden Lion Garage boss and Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Doug Matthewson dies, 88

His family have paid tribute to the businessman who was one of the lifeboat station's longest serving coxswains.

By Lindsay Bruce
Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Doug Matthewson who also ran the Golden Lion car dealership.
Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Doug Matthewson who also ran the Golden Lion car dealership.

One of Arbroath’s longest-serving lifeboat coxswains and owner of the former Golden Lion Garage, Doug Matthewson, has died aged 88.

The dad-of-three, who received the BEM for his services to Arbroath’s lifeboat crew, started his career as a fisherman before owning the renowned car business.

Arbroath born and raised

Douglas Matthewson was born on October 3 1934 in Arbroath to millworker Janet and mechanic James Matthewson.

The middle of three boys, he attended Parkhouse School then Arbroath High School.

At 15, Doug left school for a life working at sea, however, at 19 he met his future wife, Anne West from Montrose, at the dancing.

Proud member of Arbroath lifeboat crew, Doug Matthewson.

The pair wed on April 24 1954 in Melville South Church, Montrose, and lived in an attic flat in John Street, Arbroath.

Doug was still working as a fisherman and eventually the couple moved into another home, the former schoolroom of what is now the Signal Tower museum. From there they lived in East Abbey Street.

Golden Lion

In 1957 their first son, Douglas, was born, followed by Alan in 1958 and Susan in 1960.

Doug was still going to sea until 1968, but started buying, doing up and selling cars from 1966.

In 1967 he bought the Golden Lion garage on Montrose Road, Arbroath, and this became his full-time pursuit.

Comprising a showroom, filling station and workshop, Doug began to employ staff before branching into becoming the go-to person for certain brands.

Denfield House, the home of Golden Lion proprietor Doug Matthewson, until last year.

Starting with a franchise for Vauxhall and Bedford, Colt, BMW, Scimitar, Citroen and Rover came next, though Doug himself was a fan of driving Jaguars in his younger years before opting for BMWs.

High-ticket cars were also sold within Doug’s garage, including Maseratis and secondhand luxury brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Jenson and Astin Martin. His loyal customer database spanned Scotland from the Shetland Isles to Mull, and even as far south as London.

His success meant the opening of second branch in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, in the 1970s. That same decade Doug bought his dream home, Denfield House, which he only sold last year.

Arbroath Lifeboat

In 1953 Doug joined the Arbroath lifeboat crew at 18, just before the Robert Lindsay disaster. He wasn’t on crew that night when all but one of his crewmates perished.

One of the longest serving coxswains in the Arbroath lifeboat crew’s history was Doug Matthewson.

He served 10 years as a crew member, two years as second coxswain, 25 years as coxswain, then retired at 56, becoming deputy launching authority for a further 13 years.

For his services to the lifeboat he was awarded the BEM in 1990. Despite hoping to receive the honour in the lifeboat shed he had to travel to Cortachy Castle, by Kirriemuir, where the Lord Lieutenant of Angus, Lord Airlie, presented him with his medal.

Receiving his BEM, Douglas Matthewson, left, and the Lord Lieutenant of Angus, Lord Airlie.

“My dad was proud of his business but he really loved being part of the lifeboat crew. He was so dedicated to it and we were so proud of him and all he achieved,” said Susan, Doug’s daughter.

‘Never lost his sense of humour’

Doug gave up selling cars in 2010 due to ill health, though other business endeavours continued. Grandfather to Carly and Kris, he maintained his sense of humour and “jovial character” despite ongoing health challenges, and loved nothing more than time with his family.

He passed away at home on May 28 – as was his wish.

A celebration of his life took place on June 9 with donations going to the RNLI Arbroath.

His daughter commissioned a special floral tribute in the shape of the Golden Lion logo.

The Golden Lion – a logo long associated with Doug Matthewson’s car garage.

“It was one last thing we could do for my dad,” she said.

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

