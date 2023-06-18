Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day

Arbroath turned out to show its support for the town’s volunteer lifesavers in the Saturday sunshine.

The annual RNLI open day gave locals and visitors the chance to see the current lifeboats in action on the water.

Crew members staged lifesaving demonstrations in the harbour with the all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape and inshore lifeboat Robert Fergusson.

Praise for Mo Morrison

And there were congratulations, too, for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison.

On the eve of the open day, Mo received a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

She has been involved with the fundraising committee for more than 30 years and is “thrilled to bits” with the accolade.

Visitors were able to enjoy a host of fun in the harbourside sun.

The Coastguard, Sea Cadets, Blood Bike Scotland and Dundee Model Boat Club were among the other organisations who took part.

Replacement boat controversy in Arbroath

Arbroath is in the midst of a row with RNLI chiefs over plans to remove an all-weather boat from the historic station.

A coastal review has allocated an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable to Arbroath.

All-weather cover will be provided by Shannon-class lifeboats at Broughty Ferry and Montrose.

An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials last week and is berthed in the town marina.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was at the harbour to capture the open day activities.