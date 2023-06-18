Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day

The Arbroath lifeboat open day followed the announcement of a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours list for RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison.

RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath turned out to show its support for the town’s volunteer lifesavers in the Saturday sunshine.

The annual RNLI open day gave locals and visitors the chance to see the current lifeboats in action on the water.

Crew members staged lifesaving demonstrations in the harbour with the all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape and inshore lifeboat Robert Fergusson.

Praise for Mo Morrison

And there were congratulations, too, for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison.

On the eve of the open day, Mo received a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison at the open day, after the announcement of her BEM. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison at the open day, after the announcement of her BEM. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She has been involved with the fundraising committee for more than 30 years and is “thrilled to bits” with the accolade.

Visitors were able to enjoy a host of fun in the harbourside sun.

The Coastguard, Sea Cadets, Blood Bike Scotland and Dundee Model Boat Club were among the other organisations who took part.

Replacement boat controversy in Arbroath

Arbroath is in the midst of a row with RNLI chiefs over plans to remove an all-weather boat from the historic station.

A coastal review has allocated an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable to Arbroath.

All-weather cover will be provided by Shannon-class lifeboats at Broughty Ferry and Montrose.

An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials last week and is berthed in the town marina.

Crew with the current D-class Robert Fergusson inshore lifeboat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Crew with the current D-class Robert Fergusson inshore lifeboat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier photographer Kim Cessford was at the harbour to capture the open day activities.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
A busy scene at the harbour.
Guild members Linda Durno and Edith Cargill had fun at the fisherwife selfie set-up.
Guild members Linda Durno and Edith Cargill had fun at the fisherwife selfie set-up.
Get that duck - fishing fun at the open day.
Get that duck.
Crew demonstrate their skills on the 220-year-old station's two lifeboats.
Crew demonstrate their skills on the 220-year-old station’s two lifeboats.
The D-class inshore RIB powers into the harbour.
The D-class inshore RIB powers into the harbour.
Five-year-old Michael McKellican tries out the Blood Bike Scotland motorbike with Denis Divers of Tayside Advanced Motorcyclists and Scott Galloway of Blood Bike Scotland watching on.
Five-year-old Michael McKellican tries out the Blood Bike Scotland motorbike with Denis Divers of Tayside Advanced Motorcyclists and Scott Galloway of Blood Bike Scotland watching on.
RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison (centre) is congratulated by committee members following her BEM award.
RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison (centre) is congratulated by committee members following her BEM award.
lsla Miller, 2, in the wheelhouse of the Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape.
lsla Miller, 2, in the wheelhouse of the Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape.
A lifeboat heads for two men in the water as part of the lifesaving demonstration.
The lifesaving demonstration.
Arbroath crew member Clive Lucking was head cook on the burger stall.
Arbroath crew member Clive Lucking was head cook on the burger stall.
The lifeboats in action at close quarters.
The lifeboats in action at close quarters.
Cleo Stuart, 3, tried out a car on the Coastguard stand.
Cleo Stuart, 3, tried out a car on the Coastguard stand.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
RNLB Inchcape is due for replacement with an inshore Atlantic 85.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Sea Cadets had a stall at the event and helped with safety demonstrations.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Time for a fisherfolk selfie.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Crew demonstrate their lifesaving skills.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
The all-weather lifeboat displays its capabilities.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Dundee Model Boat Club had a stand at the event.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Paul Castle and Clive Lucking keep the hungry hordes happy.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
RNLI Guild tea ladies were kept busy in the sunshine.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Cooling down on a warm day.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
The lifeboats on exercise in the harbour.
Arbroath RNLI open day at town harbour.
Crew close in during the lifesaving demonstration.

 

