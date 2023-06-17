National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat row

The head of the RNLI in the UK says it is “unjust” for Arbroath campaigners to suggest the removal of the town’s all-weather lifeboat is a downgrade.

And Mark Dowie has generated further town fury by appearing to take a swipe at loyal local fundraisers.

He said nothing had been done to raise cash for a new boat or replacement station for the current 220-year-old building.

It comes as Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison received a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of more than 30 years of dedicated volunteering for the organisation.

She is “livid” with comments made by the charity’s Poole-based chief executive.

Letter to locals

Mr Dowie was responding to campaigners who bombarded him with letters in the wake of a lifesaving review which reversed a plan to station a £2.5 million all-weather Shannon-class boat at Arbroath.

An Atlantic 85 inshore rigid inflatable arrived in the town on Thursday for trials.

The high-speed open boat will replace Arbroath’s Mersey-class Inchcape instead.

Crew and volunteer management say it’s a downgrade from all-weather to inshore status.

A similar battle is being fought in other parts of the UK, including the Suffolk constituency of UK Government minister Therese Coffey.

Mr Dowie told Arbroath campaigners: “We must constantly evolve to meet the changing profile of our coastal users and the communities we serve.

“The introduction of an Atlantic 85 is not a ‘downgrade’ for Arbroath RNLI station and to describe the replacement of an ageing 16-knot Mersey-class lifeboat which has served the town for over 30 years with a new state-of-the-art 35-knot lifeboat is unjust.”

Arbroath figures say the Atlantic is not suitable for rescues in rough North Sea weather.

They fear lives will be risked in the extra time it takes a Shannon-class to reach open water off Arbroath from the flank stations of Montrose or Broughty Ferry.

The volunteer crew has so far refused to take part in familiarisation trials.

Guild president’s fury

But it is a reference to fundraising which has particularly angered many with long links to the Angus station.

Mr Dowie said: “It is worth noting there has been no fundraising for a new lifeboat or lifeboat station at Arbroath.”

In November, the RNLI told Arbroath the station fund sat at almost £4m.

The total included £2.5m set aside for a Shannon-class the Angus crew has been promised since 2014.

“I am completely incensed by what Mr Dowie has said,” said Guild president Mo Morrison.

“I have no doubt we could raise the money for a new boat if we were asked.

“But there has never been any mention of a campaign for a new boat or station.

“If there has been then we would have stepped up to that.

“How dare the chief executive suggest otherwise.

“The Guild is absolutely livid.

“We work hard all year round to raise funds to support the Arbroath crew.”

She said it would not tarnish the King’s Birthday Honours accolade.

“I refuse to let his comments sully the delight of such an unexpected and lovely personal surprise.

“It is a sour note, but I will not let it spoil this honour,” Mo added.

Fundraising open day

The Guild figurehead’s recognition has also fallen perfectly with the annual Arbroath RNLI open day today (Saturday).

“We hope people will come down to the station and show the crew they are behind them,” said Mo.

“And we will fight the review decision to the end.

“People are simply not prepared to accept something they think is unfair.”