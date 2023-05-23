Arbroath RNLI: UK Minister Therese Coffey fighting similar battle of the Atlantic over ‘downgrade’ risk to Suffolk lifeboat station

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

UK Government Minister Therese Coffey is engaged in an Arbroath-style ‘battle of the Atlantic’ with RNLI chiefs over carbon-copy plans to downgrade a lifeboat station in her Suffolk constituency.

The former deputy Prime Minister is “furious” with the charity’s top figure after saying he refused to meet her to discuss proposals which could see Aldeburgh’s Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat replaced by an Atlantic 85 inshore RIB.

500 miles north, Arbroath faces exactly the same replacement plan under a controversial lifesaving review.

The review has allocated a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat to Broughty Ferry.

Environment Minister Ms Coffey’s criticism of a “lack of transparency” from the RNLI mirrors the feeling of the Angus town.

It comes as Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith revealed his crew is “100%” against the Atlantic 85 plan.

Last week, he described relations with the RNLI hierarchy as “dead in the water”.

However, the charity has robustly rejected the view the planned changes are a downgrade for Arbroath.

Familiarisation visits in doubt

Mr Smith said: “We had a crew meeting at the weekend and I received 100% backing from them that they will have nothing to do with the plan to put an Atlantic at Arbroath.”

It throws into doubt RNLI plans to host ‘familiarisation’ visits to Stonehaven, which has an Atlantic 85 on station.

Those were due to begin this week.

Senior Scottish RNLI figures have already visited Arbroath to progress plans to trial the high-speed rigid inflatable.

The organisation said it wanted Arbroath volunteers to be able to take part in the familiarisations “freely and without criticism”.

“The message could not be clearer – we are not accepting this decision,” said Mr Smith.

“A letter is being drafted on behalf of the crew, management committee and the people of Arbroath demanding an appeal.

“We want to be heard right at the top of the RNLI.”

Glaring similarities

Mr Smith added: “The similarities between the Aldeburgh station and Arbroath are incredible.

“Both have a Mersey-class due for replacement and previous reviews highlighted the need for an all-weather lifeboat.

“These stations each believed they were getting a Shannon, which is the best boat for the job.

“Ms Coffey says the head of the RNLI refused to meet her.

“That is absolutely shocking.

“But it doesn’t seem to matter whether you are a government minister or people who have served and supported your local lifeboat for generations – the RNLI don’t want to listen.

“That is unacceptable – they must hear us and enter into dialogue on this.”

Minister’s vow

Ms Coffey says she will continue to campaign for her Suffolk constituents.

“I’m furious that the Chief Executive of the RNLI, Mark Dowie has refused to meet me to discuss the future of Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station,” she wrote on social media.

“I previously wrote to him to ask for an urgent meeting after I was informed of a possible ‘downgrade’ of the local lifeboat capabilities.

“The consensus locally has been to opt for a Shannon-class lifeboat and two significant donations were previously received to cover the cost of the boat as well as launching equipment.

“Not only is it concerning that there appears to be little progress in considering this preferred option, there now seems to be a real risk of a downgrade, which is not helped by the lack of transparency from the RNLI.”

“I’m determined to continue my campaign to get answers from the RNLI and have replied robustly to the Chief Executive.”

MP raises Arbroath row at Westminster

Angus SNP Dave Doogan raised the Arbroath row in the House of Commons.

During business questions he asked the Leader of the House, Penny Morduant for a debate on the RNLI.

He acknowledged their outstanding role but said there was a need for partnership working.

“It is deeply unfortunate that in Arbroath the RNLI have chosen to downgrade the Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat to an Atlantic 85 RIB rather than a new all-weather Shannon-class boat,” he said.

“This decision goes against the will of the local community; it goes against the will of the local lifeboat crew and it follows a fairly scant consultation which was more like a monologue.

“The decision also contradicts three coastal reviews which all set out that the best lifesaving effect would be created by stationing a Shannon-class boat in Arbroath.”

Ms Mordaunt said: “I think all sides of the House would want to express our support and admiration for the incredible work that the crews of the RNLI do.

“I know that the downgrading of his local lifeboat will be a concern to the crews and the local community, the RNLI are an independent organisation and they are reliant on public donations.”