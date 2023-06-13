Arbroath RNLI Guild shout out for town show of support at lifeboat open day

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild hopes to swell the coffers of the town station at one of their main annual fundraisers this weekend.

As controversy continues to rage around a new local lifeboat, Guild volunteers say they hope the recent focus on the 220-year-old station will bring folk out in support of an open day on Saturday.

It is an annual opportunity for the Arbroath crew to open the doors of one of Scotland’s oldest lifeboat stations to the public.

Other emergency services will also be at the harbour event.

Guild fully behind Arbroath lifesavers

Guild president Mo Morrison hopes the sun will shine to briefly clear the storm clouds which have gathered since the decision to downgrade Arbroath to inshore status.

“Despite the recent extremely disappointing decision by RNLI HQ and the ongoing trials and tribulations, the Guild are 100% behind Arbroath lifeboat station and its crew,” she said.

“We will not be giving up the fight against the recent decision.

“This is a big event for the Guild and we hope people will come out and show their support for Arbroath.

“It’s a chance for people to come down to the station and have a fun day.

“And it’s been a while since the Guild have been able to offer their famous cream teas but I’m sure they will be as memorable as ever.

“There will be musical accompaniment throughout the day, lots more interesting displays and fun and games down at the harbour.

“So make this a day to remember – come along and celebrate the hard work done by your station,” said Mo.

Arbroath lifeboat launches

Depending on tide times, the public will also have the chance to see the current all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape and D-class inshore RIB Duncan Fergusson on the water.

Mo added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to capture the last slipway launched lifeboat in Scotland.”

It is the decision around the 30-year-old Inchcape which has prompted the furore surrounding the station.

Arbroath was repeatedly promised a £2.5m Shannon-class lifeboat as a replacement.

However, in late April the charity announced the all-weather boat will be stationed at Broughty Ferry.

Arbroath has been allocated a high-speed Atlantic 85 open rigid inflatable.

Local figures say it is not a suitable boat for rescues in treacherous conditions in the open North Sea.

They fear lives will be put at risk under the proposals.

Broughty is one of Scotland’s busiest lifeboat stations.

The vast majority of its callouts are to the River Tay, particularly the road bridge.

The RNLI reject suggestions the review decision is a downgrade for Arbroath.

It says an Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and Shannon ALBs at the Montrose and Ferry flank stations will enhance local lifesaving capability.

An Atlantic 85 is due to arrive at Arbroath later this week for trials.

Arbroath’s historic station will require major works to accommodate the new lifeboat.

Detailed plans are yet to be developed, but a new station could cost around £3 million.