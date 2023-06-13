Arbroath RNLI Guild shout out for town show of support at lifeboat open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath RNLI Guild shout out for town show of support at lifeboat open day

Volunteers fundraisers hope folk will flock to the harbour for a day of entertainment at the 220-year-old station on Saturday.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath lifeboat station and the town's all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape are due for replacement.
Arbroath lifeboat station will open its doors to the public on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild hopes to swell the coffers of the town station at one of their main annual fundraisers this weekend.

As controversy continues to rage around a new local lifeboat, Guild volunteers say they hope the recent focus on the 220-year-old station will bring folk out in support of an open day on Saturday.

It is an annual opportunity for the Arbroath crew to open the doors of one of Scotland’s oldest lifeboat stations to the public.

Other emergency services will also be at the harbour event.

Guild fully behind Arbroath lifesavers

Guild president Mo Morrison hopes the sun will shine to briefly clear the storm clouds which have gathered since the decision to downgrade Arbroath to inshore status.

“Despite the recent extremely disappointing decision by RNLI HQ and the ongoing trials and tribulations, the Guild are 100% behind Arbroath lifeboat station and its crew,” she said.

“We will not be giving up the fight against the recent decision.

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild at the town station.
Arbroath Lifeboat Guild backed the town crew at a recent harbour public protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This is a big event for the Guild and we hope people will come out and show their support for Arbroath.

“It’s a chance for people to come down to the station and have a fun day.

“And it’s been a while since the Guild have been able to offer their famous cream teas but I’m sure they will be as memorable as ever.

“There will be musical accompaniment throughout the day, lots more interesting displays and fun and games down at the harbour.

“So make this a day to remember – come along and celebrate the hard work done by your station,” said Mo.

Arbroath lifeboat launches

Depending on tide times, the public will also have the chance to see the current all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape and D-class inshore RIB Duncan Fergusson on the water.

Mo added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to capture the last slipway launched lifeboat in Scotland.”

It is the decision around the 30-year-old Inchcape which has prompted the furore surrounding the station.

Arbroath was repeatedly promised a £2.5m Shannon-class lifeboat as a replacement.

Shannon-class lifeboat.
Arbroath was due to receive a Shannon-class lifeboat before the RNLI made a u-turn. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

However, in late April the charity announced the all-weather boat will be stationed at Broughty Ferry.

Arbroath has been allocated a high-speed Atlantic 85 open rigid inflatable.

Local figures say it is not a suitable boat for rescues in treacherous conditions in the open North Sea.

They fear lives will be put at risk under the proposals.

Broughty is one of Scotland’s busiest lifeboat stations.

The vast majority of its callouts are to the River Tay, particularly the road bridge.

The RNLI reject suggestions the review decision is a downgrade for Arbroath.

It says an Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and Shannon ALBs at the Montrose and Ferry flank stations will enhance local lifesaving capability.

An Atlantic 85 is due to arrive at Arbroath later this week for trials.

Arbroath’s historic station will require major works to accommodate the new lifeboat.

Detailed plans are yet to be developed, but a new station could cost around £3 million.

