Car crashes into Cupar Tesco store

Emergency services are in attendance at the Tesco store in Cupar after a car crashed into the front of the building.

The police and fire service were called to the Fife store around 11am on Tuesday following reports of a one vehicle crash.

Two appliances were sent from the Cupar fire station and are still in attendance.

Pictures show a blue car which appears to have crashed into a wall near the front entrance of the South Road store.

The front of the car has been badly damaged.

No information regarding any injuries has been provided.

Two fire engines at Cupar Tesco crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Tuesday, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on South Road, Cupar.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We are in attendance at that location.

“We got the call at 11am.

“There is two appliances on the scene.

“Both were sent from the Cupar station.

“The incident is currently ongoing.”