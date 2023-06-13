Construction of 90-metre wind turbine towers at Port of Dundee under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction of 90-metre wind turbine towers at Port of Dundee under way

The turbine towers will stand at almost 90 metres – almost the same height as the Statue of Liberty.  

By Gavin Harper
Work on the huge turbines is under way at the Port of Dundee. Image: Port of Dundee.
Work on the huge turbines is under way at the Port of Dundee. Image: Port of Dundee.

Construction of 90-metre turbines for a major offshore wind farm off the Fife coast is under way at the Port of Dundee.

The first of 54 wind turbines nacelles for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm have arrived at the port.

The nacelles sit atop each turbine tower and contain the generators.Each one is the height of a three-storey building and weighs over 350 tonnes,

The first first eight have now arrived at the port for the Siemens Gamesa turbine towers being assembled.

The towers will stand nearly 90 metres above the ground – almost the same height as the Statue of Liberty.

The first load out of turbine towers, nacelles and blades for transportation to the site is scheduled for next month.

The first of the eight nacelles has arrived at the Port of Dundee. Image: Port of Dundee.

The installation of NnG’s first fully assembled wind turbine out at sea is also set to take place in July.

The 450-megawatt offshore wind farm is being built about 10 miles off the Fife coast.

NnG project director Matt Haag said: “The construction of the first turbine towers was a wonderful sight.

“The arrival of the first nacelles demonstrates the sheer scale of this project.

“We look forward to the construction of the first turbine on-site next month.”

NnG to be operational in 2024

NnG, which is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of around 450MW of low carbon energy.

It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. NnG is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

The towers being assembled at the port, will stand nearly 90 metres above the ground. Image: Port of Dundee.
The turbines will stand at almost 90 metres when completed. Image: Port of Dundee.

The NnG turbine towers each comprise three sections and weigh 370 tonnes – have been visible to locals for months.

They have been stored on their sides within the Port of Dundee. Also at the port is the 81-metre-long turbine blades, each of which weighs 27 tonnes.

