Construction of 90-metre wind turbine towers at Port of Dundee under way

Construction of 90-metre turbines for a major offshore wind farm off the Fife coast is under way at the Port of Dundee.

The first of 54 wind turbines nacelles for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm have arrived at the port.

The nacelles sit atop each turbine tower and contain the generators.Each one is the height of a three-storey building and weighs over 350 tonnes,

The first first eight have now arrived at the port for the Siemens Gamesa turbine towers being assembled.

The towers will stand nearly 90 metres above the ground – almost the same height as the Statue of Liberty.

The first load out of turbine towers, nacelles and blades for transportation to the site is scheduled for next month.

The installation of NnG’s first fully assembled wind turbine out at sea is also set to take place in July.

The 450-megawatt offshore wind farm is being built about 10 miles off the Fife coast.

NnG project director Matt Haag said: “The construction of the first turbine towers was a wonderful sight.

“The arrival of the first nacelles demonstrates the sheer scale of this project.

“We look forward to the construction of the first turbine on-site next month.”

NnG to be operational in 2024

NnG, which is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of around 450MW of low carbon energy.

It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. NnG is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

The NnG turbine towers each comprise three sections and weigh 370 tonnes – have been visible to locals for months.

They have been stored on their sides within the Port of Dundee. Also at the port is the 81-metre-long turbine blades, each of which weighs 27 tonnes.