BREAKING: Max Anderson becomes latest star to sign new Dundee contract

Max Anderson has signed a new contract to remain with Dundee.

The Scotland Under-21 cap has been a top performer over the last three seasons at Dens, helping the Dark Blues to promotion last time around after winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award in the previous two.

He has now become the latest prospective star to commit his future to the Dark Blues under new manager Tony Docherty by agreeing a new, two-year deal.

The midfielder told the Dark Blues’ website: “I am delighted to sign another two years at Dundee FC and I can’t wait to start under the new manager.

“I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase what I can bring to the squad.

“I know it’s a big season for everyone at the club and I am excited to do my best continuing the club’s success over the next two seasons.”

Squad taking shape

Anderson has joined Fin Robertson, Jordan McGhee, Luke McCowan, Josh Mulligan, Harry Sharp, Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr and Lyall Cameron in signing new contracts with Dundee.

They have been joined by new recruits Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly as Docherty’s Premiership squad continues to take shape.