Dundee star Ryan Sweeney wins Player of the Year double as Max Anderson and Charlie Adam scoop club awards

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney scooped a double at the club’s Player of the Year dinner.

In a season with few joys as the club returned to the Championship at the first time of asking, centre-back Sweeney developed into a fans’ favourite.

His no-nonsense style and power in the air impressed the Dens Park faithful in his first season at the club.

So much that the 25-year-old topped the voting in the Dundee Supporters Association as they picked their Player of the Year.

As well as picking up the Andrew De Vries Memorial Trophy, Sweeney was also named Players’ Player of the Year by his team-mates.

In doing so, he emulates fellow-centre-back Lee Ashcroft after he also won both awards last season.

Young Player of the Year

We are at the Invercarse Hotel tonight for our Player of the Year awards. Max Anderson picked up the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year for the second year running #thedee pic.twitter.com/1FbD9mPkJR — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 15, 2022

Twenty-year-old Max Anderson retained his Young Player of the Year crown, once more lifting the Isobel Sneddon trophy.

The Scotland U/21 international played 41 times in his debut top-flight campaign, scoring once with a winner at St Mirren.

Anderson is only the second player to retain the award after Cammy Kerr did so in 2016 and 2017.

Goal of the Season

Club captain Charlie Adam also picked up the Goal of the Season award for his strike against Dundee United at Tannadice in April.

Sunday’s defeat at Livingston may have been the former Scotland man’s final appearance for his boyhood club.

He featured 33 times across the campaign, scoring four goals, taking his total Dundee tally to date to 65 appearances and 11 goals.