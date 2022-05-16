Dundee star Ryan Sweeney wins Player of the Year double as Max Anderson and Charlie Adam scoop club awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee star Ryan Sweeney wins Player of the Year double as Max Anderson and Charlie Adam scoop club awards

By George Cran
May 16 2022, 8.59am
Ryan Sweeney won Dundee's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the Invercarse Hotel.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney scooped a double at the club’s Player of the Year dinner.

In a season with few joys as the club returned to the Championship at the first time of asking, centre-back Sweeney developed into a fans’ favourite.

His no-nonsense style and power in the air impressed the Dens Park faithful in his first season at the club.

So much that the 25-year-old topped the voting in the Dundee Supporters Association as they picked their Player of the Year.

Defender Ryan Sweeney clears the danger for Dundee.

As well as picking up the Andrew De Vries Memorial Trophy, Sweeney was also named Players’ Player of the Year by his team-mates.

In doing so, he emulates fellow-centre-back Lee Ashcroft after he also won both awards last season.

Young Player of the Year

Twenty-year-old Max Anderson retained his Young Player of the Year crown, once more lifting the Isobel Sneddon trophy.

The Scotland U/21 international played 41 times in his debut top-flight campaign, scoring once with a winner at St Mirren.

Anderson is only the second player to retain the award after Cammy Kerr did so in 2016 and 2017.

Goal of the Season

Club captain Charlie Adam also picked up the Goal of the Season award for his strike against Dundee United at Tannadice in April.

Sunday’s defeat at Livingston may have been the former Scotland man’s final appearance for his boyhood club.

He featured 33 times across the campaign, scoring four goals, taking his total Dundee tally to date to 65 appearances and 11 goals.

