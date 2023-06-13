Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jordan McGhee reveals key to Premiership success and declares: ‘I love the pressure that comes with Dundee’

McGhee is ready to knuckle down ahead of the Dark Blues' first season back in the top-flight.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Jordan McGhee is ready for hard work ahead. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee is ready for hard work ahead. Image: SNS.

Jordan McGhee loves the pressure to succeed that comes with playing for Dundee.

And after penning a new deal at Dens Park, he can’t wait to start the “hard work” that will fuel the Premiership success fans demand.

McGhee has played a key role for the Dark Blues since arriving from Falkirk in 2019.

After signing up through to the summer of 2025, he is aiming to stay in the thick of things under Tony Docherty.

And he is ready to do what it takes to ensure he is amongst the first names on his new manager’s team sheet.

“[Dundee is] a club that deserves to be in the Premiership – and now we’re there we need to make sure we stay there,” he told Dee TV.

“We need to work as hard as we can, kick on individually and kick on as a club.

“That’s the reason I’m here – there are exciting times ahead at Dundee.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to the hard work, getting back out there in front of the fans on the grass, working under a new manager and back room team, and trying to push myself, the club and others on.”

That hard work, McGhee believes, is key to ensuring the Dark Blues maintain their top-flight status.

“It’s an old cliché but the harder you work the better chance you have of staying up,” he said.

“We’ve got a really good core of a squad here, you see the boys who have signed already and the ones that will be coming in will add a lot to the club.

“We’ve got a new manager with new ideas and hopefully we can all kick on and push the club forward.”

An injured McGhee was forced into a spectator role as Dundee sealed the Championship title in their final game against rivals Queen’s Park.

He would rather have been involved on the park.

But his watching brief enabled him to fully appreciate the level of support the Dark Blues received at the business end of the season.

Cammy Kerr shows off the Championship trophy in front of thousands of fans at the City Square. Image: Alan Richardson

“It was great – and I love the pressure that comes with this club, to win things and bring success,” he said.

“To see all the fans turn out in their numbers at Ochilview and at the reception after was great.

“All the messages the boys received were massive for us all – and we thank them so much for it.”

McGhee’s knee injury, sustained in the 3-1 win over Raith Rovers at the end of April, is on the mend.

And having resumed running over the weekend, he is hopeful of being fit again in time for the start of Dundee’s Premiership campaign.

He revealed: “I’m ahead of schedule. I spoke to the surgeon before I went on holiday there and he’s really happy with my progress.

“I’ve been working really hard behind the scenes with the physio and the doctor and I’m getting there now.

“I’m back running – and the fact I can run stands me in good stead for pre-season.”

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

McGhee is also keen to be fit so he can make the best possible first impression on his new boss.

Tony Docherty brings bags of experience to Dens Park after 16 years as assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

If the Dee can be as tough to play against under Docherty as his former teams, McGhee will be a happy man.

“I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to speaks really highly of him.

“He’s worked with Derek McInnes who’s a top manager. Playing against his Aberdeen teams and Kilmarnock teams, they’ve always been good teams, tough opposition.

“Hopefully that can be us.”

