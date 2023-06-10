Jordan McGhee ‘feels at home’ in Dundee as he extends stay until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee ‘feels at home’ in Dundee as he extends stay until 2025

McGhee has spent four years at Dundee and is the latest Dark Blues star to sign on with Tony Docherty's plans for the new season taking shape.

By Ewan Smith
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee has signed a new deal. Image: SNS.

Jordan McGhee has penned a new deal that will keep him at Dundee until the summer of 2025.

The popular star who can play in defence or midfield has played a pivotal role in both of Dundee’s promotions in recent years – via the play-offs in 2021 and as title winners last year.

And after netting 11 times in 129 games, the 26-year-old has penned a new two-year deal.

McGhee’s new contract is another sign that Tony Docherty’s Dundee squad is beginning to take shape.

It comes just days after Dundee signed Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessey.

A host of Dark Blues stars have extended their stay, including Lyall Cameron.

And ex-Hearts, Falkirk and Middlesbrough star McGhee is very settled at a place he has called ‘home’ since 2019.

“I am delighted to extend my stay at Dundee for another few years,” he told the club’s website.

Jordan McGhee has scored 11 times for Dundee: SNS.

“I feel really at home and I love playing for the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the hard work ahead and getting back on the pitch in front of the fans in the Premiership.

“It’s an exciting few years ahead for the club. I will keep giving my all to bring success and keep building on last year.”

McGhee’s season was cut short in April as he suffered knee ligament damage in the 3-1 win over Raith Rovers.

He is continuing his recovery over the summer but has been rewarded with an extended stay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee academy products Josh Mulligan (left) and Lyall Cameron will be working with new boss Tony Docherty (right) next season. Images: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty sets target to help Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan 'flourish'…
The TV games for the Viaplay Cup groups have been revealed. Images: SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule…
Joe Shaughnessy captained St Mirren last season. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty on key impact new signing Joe Shaughnessy will make at…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice
Charlie Reilly won PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee confirm signing of Charlie Reilly as former Albion Rovers star says he 'can't…
New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues' Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee League Cup draw: Dark Blues discover group stage opponents to kick off Tony…
Stuart Taylor
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reasons behind Stuart Taylor swoop as new No 2…
Scott Tiffoney scores in the play-offs at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Scott Tiffoney is 'throwback' says Tony Docherty as Dundee boss reveals new signing's 'big'…
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]