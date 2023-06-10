Jordan McGhee ‘feels at home’ in Dundee as he extends stay until 2025

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan McGhee has penned a new deal that will keep him at Dundee until the summer of 2025.

The popular star who can play in defence or midfield has played a pivotal role in both of Dundee’s promotions in recent years – via the play-offs in 2021 and as title winners last year.

And after netting 11 times in 129 games, the 26-year-old has penned a new two-year deal.

McGhee’s new contract is another sign that Tony Docherty’s Dundee squad is beginning to take shape.

McGhee extends stay! Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Jordan McGhee has signed a new two year deal at the club. Read the full announcement on the club’s website.https://t.co/7Xkd3Tpmlo#thedee pic.twitter.com/I8s74Sr8Ax — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 10, 2023

It comes just days after Dundee signed Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessey.

A host of Dark Blues stars have extended their stay, including Lyall Cameron.

And ex-Hearts, Falkirk and Middlesbrough star McGhee is very settled at a place he has called ‘home’ since 2019.

“I am delighted to extend my stay at Dundee for another few years,” he told the club’s website.

“I feel really at home and I love playing for the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the hard work ahead and getting back on the pitch in front of the fans in the Premiership.

“It’s an exciting few years ahead for the club. I will keep giving my all to bring success and keep building on last year.”

McGhee’s season was cut short in April as he suffered knee ligament damage in the 3-1 win over Raith Rovers.

He is continuing his recovery over the summer but has been rewarded with an extended stay.