Schools Proms in pictures: St John’s Academy Class of 2023 Photographs from the Perth secondary school's celebration in the Royal George Hotel. Group shot of St John's Academy at their Prom. Picture taken by Pic Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: St John’s Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4463983/st-johns-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation