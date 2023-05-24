Meet the young fairy godmothers fighting fast fashion and ensuring everyone CAN go to Perth school ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Meet the young fairy godmothers fighting fast fashion and ensuring everyone CAN go to Perth school ball

A team of St John's RC Academy girls have set up Reloved to recirculate second hand prom dresses.

By Cheryl Peebles
The Reloved team (from left) Connie Richards, Ruthee Menmuir, Gaby Cameron, Carla McKay and Kaitlyn Clark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Reloved team (from left) Connie Richards, Ruthee Menmuir, Gaby Cameron, Carla McKay and Kaitlyn Clark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

School proms can be an expensive affair – the outfit, hair, nails, even limo hire.

But a group of Perth girls are helping cut the cost to ensure their peers can go to the ball by allowing them to borrow a second hand prom dress.

The St John’s RC Academy friends have established Reloved, joining a growing trend for recycling prom gowns and fighting fast fashion.

With school prom season just around the corner, they have amassed a collection of glamorous gowns which fellow pupils can borrow for their big night next month.

One of the pupils, Gaby Cameron, 17, is even a handy seamstress and can alter the gowns to fit perfectly.

Gaby (at the sewing machine) can even make alterations to borrowed gowns with home economics and art teacher Alison Seward (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She and fellow S5 pupils Kaitlyn Clark, Ruthee Menmuir, Connie Richards and Carla McKay, all 16, were eager to reduce the environmental and economic impact of buying entire outfits for the coming-of-age celebrations.

More donations… then more and more

Kaitlyn explained how the dress swap came about after they had learned about sustainable fashion.

She said: “For PSE (personal and social education) we were doing our leadership course and we were looking for something we could lead as a group.

“We had learned previously in class about circular fashion.”

So they decided to set up Reloved, allowing dresses which had perhaps only been worn once to be given new life.

Gaby said: “You can donate a dress here, someone else can wear it and it can be used multiple times.”

The girls made posters asking people to hand in unwanted dresses in good condition.

Gaby said: “We got a few donations and that was enough to get us started.

“Then some S5s and S6s came in and looked at the dresses, tried them on and pinned them.”

Modelling the outfits to show how good they could look, the team made fresh posters and a video and Reloved really took off.

Gaby said: “Then more donations came in… then more and more and more!”

Now they have rails packed with frocks of all colours and sizes, as well as accessories and suits which pupils can try on at lunchtimes.

“There are loads of donations, so there is something to suit everybody and you can get it altered to fit,” Gaby said.

Recycling prom gowns. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It’s intended their Reloved second hand prom dress library will become a permanent fixture at the school, also catering for the annual winter ball.

More and more schools and community groups are lending pre-loved prom dresses, in recognition of the cost burden for families and the need for more sustainable fashion.

Prom dress recycling elsewhere

Dundee woman Jodie Ewen recently launched The Prom Project, collecting dresses which schoolgirls can use for their big night.

Other local schools, including St Andrew’s High School and Viewforth High School, both in Kirkcaldy, and Montrose Academy, have similar second hand prom dress collections similar to that at St John’s.

Reloved with just some of the dozens of gowns donated. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

St John’s Academy principal teacher of design, engineering and technology, Craig Smith, said Reloved fits his department’s ‘nae waste’ campaign.

He said: “You can recycle plastic, but dresses, fashion, textiles are among the big things that can’t be recycled; the materials are usually mixed.”

As much as it is an environmental stand, Reloved is a socio-economic one, he said.

“A lot of our students can’t afford new dresses.

“There’s a lot of pressure on young people to have the big fancy dress and pressure on parents to provide that.

“It’s good to see these getting reused.”

St John’s Academy will hold its senior prom for S5 and S6 pupils in the Royal George Hotel, Perth, in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]