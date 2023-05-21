Dundee project offers free alternative to buying a prom dress

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman has launched a scheme allowing teenagers to borrow a pre-loved prom dress in a bid to tackle so-called fast fashion.

Jodie Ewen, 31, was having a clear-out when moving out of her parents’ home last month and found a selection of gowns she had worn in the past.

Jodie asked in a local Facebook group if anyone wanted to borrow the dresses for a school prom – knowing that the glittery end-of-year bashes can be a costly affair.

The post generated a big response, so Jodie set up The Prom Project – allowing those who can’t afford a new dress to borrow one, free of charge, for their special night.

‘Women from all over Dundee have donated’

It also provides a way for women to donate dresses that they no longer want or wear.

Jodie says sustainability is a key reason for setting up the initiative – with many of the outfits only worn once.

She told The Courier: “Women from all over Dundee and the surrounding area have donated their dresses because they don’t need them any more.

“These will be given to girls in schools that maybe can’t afford a dress or – from a sustainability perspective – don’t want to go and buy a dress to wear one time.”

Due to demand, Jodie is now holding a try-on and collect event at the Landmark Hotel function suite on May 21, from 1-3pm.

She said: “We’re trying to raise awareness of the project so as many people can benefit from it as possible.

“My friends always call me a bit of an eco warrior, especially when it comes to sustainable fashion, so it all lines up really well.

‘The project got really big, really fast’

“I’ve focused on the sustainability side to try to encourage more people to get involved with it and take away the charitable side of it.

“I didn’t want that to be the main focus.”

Once a dress has been borrowed, it can then be returned and dry-cleaned before being made available again when the next prom season approaches.

However, Jodie is hoping that she will be able to expand to other occasions as well.

She said: “I’m hoping to make the project for any event that someone has to borrow a dress for.

“The project got really big, really fast. Further down the line, I’d like to do pop-up style events.

“There are some hairdressers and a café in town that have offered their place as a venue as a pop-up shop.”

Those wanting to borrow or donate a dress can get in touch online – while a fundraiser has also been launched for the initiative.