Dundee project offers free alternative to buying a prom dress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee project offers free alternative to buying a prom dress

Jodie Ewen launched The Prom Project to find a home for outfits that are not being worn any more.

By Chloe Burrell
Jodie Ewen has launched The Prom Project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman has launched a scheme allowing teenagers to borrow a pre-loved prom dress in a bid to tackle so-called fast fashion.

Jodie Ewen, 31, was having a clear-out when moving out of her parents’ home last month and found a selection of gowns she had worn in the past.

Jodie asked in a local Facebook group if anyone wanted to borrow the dresses for a school prom – knowing that the glittery end-of-year bashes can be a costly affair.

The post generated a big response, so Jodie set up The Prom Project – allowing those who can’t afford a new dress to borrow one, free of charge, for their special night.

‘Women from all over Dundee have donated’

It also provides a way for women to donate dresses that they no longer want or wear.

Jodie says sustainability is a key reason for setting up the initiative – with many of the outfits only worn once.

She told The Courier: “Women from all over Dundee and the surrounding area have donated their dresses because they don’t need them any more.

“These will be given to girls in schools that maybe can’t afford a dress or – from a sustainability perspective – don’t want to go and buy a dress to wear one time.”

The Prom Project is for teenagers in Dundee and beyond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Due to demand, Jodie is now holding a try-on and collect event at the Landmark Hotel function suite on May 21, from 1-3pm.

She said: “We’re trying to raise awareness of the project so as many people can benefit from it as possible.

“My friends always call me a bit of an eco warrior, especially when it comes to sustainable fashion, so it all lines up really well.

‘The project got really big, really fast’

“I’ve focused on the sustainability side to try to encourage more people to get involved with it and take away the charitable side of it.

“I didn’t want that to be the main focus.”

Once a dress has been borrowed, it can then be returned and dry-cleaned before being made available again when the next prom season approaches.

However, Jodie is hoping that she will be able to expand to other occasions as well.

She said: “I’m hoping to make the project for any event that someone has to borrow a dress for.

Some of the dresses donated to Jodie’s scheme. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The project got really big, really fast. Further down the line, I’d like to do pop-up style events.

“There are some hairdressers and a café in town that have offered their place as a venue as a pop-up shop.”

Those wanting to borrow or donate a dress can get in touch online – while a fundraiser has also been launched for the initiative.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]