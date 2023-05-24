Courts Leniency for banned A9 driver after devastating scaffolding fall and dog attack A lawyer for Deborah Cameron, once jailed following a high speed police chase, said she 'didn't have her troubles to seek'. By Jamie Buchan May 24 2023, 6.00am Share Leniency for banned A9 driver after devastating scaffolding fall and dog attack Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4416016/a9-driver-scaffolding-dog/ Copy Link Deborah Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]