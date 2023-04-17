Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee’s season is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee’s season is over

The key midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of last Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Raith Rovers at Dens.

By Neil Robertson
Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers.

Dundee have suffered a big blow with Jordan McGhee ruled out for the rest of the season.

The key midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of last Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Raith Rovers at Dens.

McGhee was subsequently sent for a scan and missed Saturday’s dramatic home draw with Morton that left the Dark Blues one point ahead of Queen’s Park at the top of the Championship table.

Now, it has been confirmed the 26-year-old has suffered ligament damage and will sit out the remaining three games of the campaign, with Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admitting McGhee will be a huge loss to the team.

Bowyer on McGhee injury

The 51-year-old revealed: “Jordan is seeing a specialist today [Monday].

“The scan has not been very good so the specialist will advise us on the best course of action to take.

“But it is safe to say that the lad will be missing for the rest of the season.

“He will be a big loss to us, for sure. In my opinion, what Jordan has given us this year has been brilliant.

“He is fully committed to the team, every training session and every game that he plays.

“Jordan gives his all and he has played a big part for us this season.

“He will be a big miss but I thought Barry Maguire did well on Saturday, coming back into the team.”

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

While McGhee will be absent for the remaining games, Bowyer’s options have been bolstered by the return from injury of midfielder Max Anderson (knee) and on-loan Brighton front man Lorent Tolaj (Achilles).

Bowyer added: “Max is back in the squad and he trained on Thursday and Friday.

“He also trained today so that is him back fully at it and there has been no reaction after the first two sessions.

“You are always a little cautious after someone has been out for a while but it has settled down. So that is good news.

“Lorent Tolaj is coming back in tomorrow. He has been fine training with Brighton over the weekend.

“So that will be another two bodies back for the run-in.”

‘Fans were brilliant’

That three-match run-in starts on Saturday with a game at Inverness.

Bowyer admits the Dundee fans will have a big part to play in the Highlands, just as they did when helping the team storm back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Morton on Saturday.

The manager stated: “100 per cent. I spoke recently about the impact the fans can have when they stay with the team and are positive.

“It is very simple and very easy when you are 3-1 down for boos to ring round.

“But I thought our fans were brilliant on Saturday by not doing that and sticking fully with the team.

“They kept us going and then when we got to 3-2 the noise levels increased again.

“There were some incredible scenes when we went 3-3 and we still had half an opportunity to try to get the winner.

“So yes, they will be important for us again this weekend.”

