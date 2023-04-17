Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee’s season is over

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have suffered a big blow with Jordan McGhee ruled out for the rest of the season.

The key midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of last Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Raith Rovers at Dens.

McGhee was subsequently sent for a scan and missed Saturday’s dramatic home draw with Morton that left the Dark Blues one point ahead of Queen’s Park at the top of the Championship table.

Now, it has been confirmed the 26-year-old has suffered ligament damage and will sit out the remaining three games of the campaign, with Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admitting McGhee will be a huge loss to the team.

Bowyer on McGhee injury

The 51-year-old revealed: “Jordan is seeing a specialist today [Monday].

“The scan has not been very good so the specialist will advise us on the best course of action to take.

“But it is safe to say that the lad will be missing for the rest of the season.

“He will be a big loss to us, for sure. In my opinion, what Jordan has given us this year has been brilliant.

“He is fully committed to the team, every training session and every game that he plays.

“Jordan gives his all and he has played a big part for us this season.

“He will be a big miss but I thought Barry Maguire did well on Saturday, coming back into the team.”

While McGhee will be absent for the remaining games, Bowyer’s options have been bolstered by the return from injury of midfielder Max Anderson (knee) and on-loan Brighton front man Lorent Tolaj (Achilles).

Bowyer added: “Max is back in the squad and he trained on Thursday and Friday.

“He also trained today so that is him back fully at it and there has been no reaction after the first two sessions.

“You are always a little cautious after someone has been out for a while but it has settled down. So that is good news.

“Lorent Tolaj is coming back in tomorrow. He has been fine training with Brighton over the weekend.

“So that will be another two bodies back for the run-in.”

‘Fans were brilliant’

That three-match run-in starts on Saturday with a game at Inverness.

Bowyer admits the Dundee fans will have a big part to play in the Highlands, just as they did when helping the team storm back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Morton on Saturday.

The manager stated: “100 per cent. I spoke recently about the impact the fans can have when they stay with the team and are positive.

“It is very simple and very easy when you are 3-1 down for boos to ring round.

“But I thought our fans were brilliant on Saturday by not doing that and sticking fully with the team.

“They kept us going and then when we got to 3-2 the noise levels increased again.

“There were some incredible scenes when we went 3-3 and we still had half an opportunity to try to get the winner.

“So yes, they will be important for us again this weekend.”