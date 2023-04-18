Angus karate kids ready to take bow in Scottish Championship coup for county this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus karate kids ready to take bow in Scottish Championship coup for county this weekend

Forfar Community Campus will make its debut as the venue for the Scottish junior and cadet karate championships this weekend as the event makes a comeback for the first time since the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Host club Brothock Shotokan will have around 40 youngsters competing at Forfar. Image: Brothock Shotokan Karate Club
Host club Brothock Shotokan will have around 40 youngsters competing at Forfar. Image: Brothock Shotokan Karate Club

The sporting spotlight will shine on Angus this weekend when young marital artists bid for Scottish success.

For the first time, Forfar is hosting the Japan Karate Association World Federation Scottish Junior and Cadet championships.

They take place at Forfar Community Campus on Saturday and will see young competitors travel from as far as Wick to Angus.

It is the association’s first national championship since the pandemic and a rare visit outside Glasgow.

Sensei’s pride

So the opening ceremony will be a proud moment for Brothock Shotokan Karate Club chief instructor Billy Wales.

Now 61, Billy has competed at World and European level.

He founded Brothock Shotokan in 1985 and it remains a thriving club, with dojos in Arbroath and Forfar.

Black belt 5th Dan Billy said: “To bring it to Angus after all these years in Glasgow is great for the area.

“The kids’ resilience throughout the pandemic has been great and I think folk are appreciating clubs like ours.

“We will have a squad of around 40 competing.

“For many it will be their first time, so it is quite a thing for them to be able to do it at Forfar.

“We’ve a total entry of around 120 including other clubs from across the central belt, Perthshire and Wick.

“Forfar Community Campus is an ideal venue for the event.

“Angus Alive have been brilliant to work with in organising it.”

He hopes the event may even inspire others to consider the sport.

Adults and kids karate classes are now enrolling at the Forfar campus and Brothock Shotokan’s own dojo at East Grimsby, Arbroath.

Billy can be contacted on 07713 161103.

Dundee has hosted a number of major karate competitions and will see the return of the World Championships this summer. Image: Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk

Busy summer of sport

Ross Taylor of Angus Alive said: “Brothock Shotokan Karate are one of a number of clubs in Angus affiliated to our community sport hub network, which helps clubs to inspire and encourage more people to build confidence, improve health and wellbeing and become more active through sport and physical activity.

“The opportunity to showcase one of our local clubs like this is an exciting one.

“We are delighted to open up the event to spectators free of charge to encourage people to come along, feel inspired and hopefully consider karate as one of the many pathways to a healthier, more active lifestyle here in Angus.”

The youngsters will even have a black belt bagpiper playing at the opening ceremony when the event kicks off at 10am.

Montrose’s Sandy Johnstone didn’t take up the sport until he was in his 60s and is still training regularly more than a decade later.

Montrose OAP Sandy Johnstone is a black belt bagpiper. Image: Ken Jensen

The junior Scottish event in Angus is a warm up to Dundee taking centre stage at a global level when the world karate championships come to the city in July.

They generated almost £10 million when last staged there in 2018.

And Angus has another big sporting date to look forward to when the A92 plays host to the UCI Cycling World Championships’ Gran Fondo time trial in August.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
Cumberland Close and the Duke of Cumberland.
Why residents want 'highly offensive' Kirriemuir street renamed
2
A woman's car was "undriveable" after hitting an Angus pothole. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra
Anger as driver loses tyre after hitting 'dangerous' Angus pothole
A police officer at a crime scene
Missing Brechin man, 49, found 'safe and well'
Monifieth Railway Station building being dismantled for the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth railway station rose from the ashes and went from bust to bloom
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man to appear in court after Arbroath 'disturbance'
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented