A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time trial

Angus is set to host the world’s top racers in the globe’s biggest cycling event this summer.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have been billed as the “biggest single event in cycling history.”

Glasgow is hosting the event which will see 13 days of action between August 3 and 13.

Various competitions are taking place across the country.

And a stretch of the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath will stage the Gran Fondo time trial.

Leading riders will compete on the dual carriageway a few days after the roads of Perthshire host another race in the prestigious competition.

World governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) says Scotland will become the cycling capital of the world for the duration of the championships.

More than 2,500 athletes from national teams and 7,500 qualified amateurs will race for glory.

A further 15,000 cyclists will be involved in mass participation events.

And with bumper crowds expected to take in the spectacle it’s hoped Tayside could land a near £3 million economic windfall from its involvement.

Time trial

Angus councillors will be asked to back the Gran Fondo plan at a meeting on Thursday.

Translated as ‘big race’, the Gran Fondo is one of 13 events planned for the championships.

Those include BMX, cross-country, indoor acrobatic and velodrome competitions.

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly says it’s an unmissable opportunity to bring the world spotlight – and big money – to the area.

“Perth and Kinross Council have been invited to host the Gran Fondo Road Race on Friday August 4 and Angus and Dundee City councils the Gran Fondo Time Trial on Monday August 7,” he said.

“The Gran Fondo is an amateur but ‘qualified for’ event.

“The top 20% of riders from 30 qualifying events held around the world have been invited to compete in Scotland.”

The time trial field will be around 600-strong.

The route

A Gran Fondo route starting and finishing at Camperdown Park in Dundee was explored but ruled out.

It would have used roads around the Sidlaws but left several villages ‘locked in’ for a full day.

Instead, the 26.8 kilometre route will use the westbound carriageway of the A92.

The riders will start to the east of the Panmurefield Village roundabout.

“They would ride along one lane of the westbound carriageway towards Arbroath and would turn round and ride along the other lane of the carriageway back to the start/finish line,” says Mr Dailly.

“The event base is to be confirmed but will be in Dundee and competitors will travel along an agreed, marshalled route to the start/finish line on the A92.

“UCI have appointed the experienced sports events company Golazo as their delivery partner, and we are now engaging with them to progress matters and confirm all the details and plans associated with the event.”