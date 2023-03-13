ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud and hopeful for Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I had a meeting at the Central Library on Friday and afterwards I strolled into the Wellgate which, or course, meant being confronted by the Wellgate Clock.

The huge timepiece, on the top floor of the centre, scared me as a kid and I always used to fear walking into the Wellgate when I was little.

I think it was the calvary man riding the lion that creeped me out. Or maybe the bells that rung loudly when the hours struck.

This might seem bizarre, considering the clock was targeted at young people. And it seems to hold such happy memories for others who visited the centre.

But now it’s clear my autism, which was undiagnosed at the time, was the reason for my panic at the bells.

And, while my six year-old self would be scratching his head, the adult me can see that the Wellgate clock is something to be admired.

Just like its surroundings

Wellgate clock is a symbol of something special

The Wellgate Centre turns 45 next month. And I believe we should all be celebrating this landmark which has become such an important element in the life of the city.

An upcoming project from Leisure and Culture Dundee will celebrate the Wellgate’s place in Dundee’s history, as one of its most important shopping streets before its demolition in the 1970s.

I’m looking forward to learning more. But the centre’s anniversary matters too.

And I’m clearly not the only one who feels fondly towards it.

When I posted a picture of the Wellgate Clock on the Dundee Culture social media accounts, it garnered loads of attention, amassing thousands of likes.

It was heart-warming to see so many people sharing their own memories of the clock and the centre, from watching it from The Patio on Saturday shopping trips to playing daredevil on the ramps.

For me, it was going to the toilet on the hour, to make sure I was out of earshot when the bell rang across the food court.

But the Wellgate has grown on me over the time. And it has changed a lot over the almost five decades since it first opened.

Wellgate has a bright future

I wish I’d seen the fountain, which looks beautiful in some of the old pictures.

And I wish I’d been around to see it packed full of shoppers visiting the retailers that made it such a popular place in its heyday.

🤩🦁🐴❤️ The coolest clock in toon! Great to cross paths with the Wellgate Clock again today! Still looking great for nearly being 45… 📍 Wellgate Clock

📸 @andybfaedundee pic.twitter.com/rzEva3G9sx — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) March 9, 2023

But while there’s no doubt that it isn’t the Wellgate it used to be, I still think it can have a bright future, as well as a glittering past.

I’m still holding out for that revival. But for now let’s celebrate a place that is close to the hearts of Dundonians near and far.

And if you don’t believe me, just put up a picture of the Wellgate clock and wait for the happy memories to come pouring in.