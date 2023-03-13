ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud and hopeful for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud and hopeful for Dundee

By Andrew Batchelor
March 13 2023, 5.31pm Updated: March 13 2023, 5.34pm
The Wellgate clock is a Dundee institution. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

I had a meeting at the Central Library on Friday and afterwards I strolled into the Wellgate which, or course, meant being confronted by the Wellgate Clock.

The huge timepiece, on the top floor of the centre, scared me as a kid and I always used to fear walking into the Wellgate when I was little.

I think it was the calvary man riding the lion that creeped me out. Or maybe the bells that rung loudly when the hours struck.

This might seem bizarre, considering the clock was targeted at young people. And it seems to hold such happy memories for others who visited the centre.

But now it’s clear my autism, which was undiagnosed at the time, was the reason for my panic at the bells.

And, while my six year-old self would be scratching his head, the adult me can see that the Wellgate clock is something to be admired.

Just like its surroundings

Wellgate clock is a symbol of something special

The Wellgate Centre turns 45 next month. And I believe we should all be celebrating this landmark which has become such an important element in the life of the city.

An upcoming project from Leisure and Culture Dundee will celebrate the Wellgate’s place in Dundee’s history, as one of its most important shopping streets before its demolition in the 1970s.

The Wellgate Centre in 1980.
And as it is today. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

I’m looking forward to learning more. But the centre’s anniversary matters too.

And I’m clearly not the only one who feels fondly towards it.

When I posted a picture of the Wellgate Clock on the Dundee Culture social media accounts, it garnered loads of attention, amassing thousands of likes.

It was heart-warming to see so many people sharing their own memories of the clock and the centre, from watching it from The Patio on Saturday shopping trips to playing daredevil on the ramps.

The famous Wellgate clock in 1978.

For me, it was going to the toilet on the hour, to make sure I was out of earshot when the bell rang across the food court.

But the Wellgate has grown on me over the time. And it has changed a lot over the almost five decades since it first opened.

Wellgate has a bright future

I wish I’d seen the fountain, which looks beautiful in some of the old pictures.

And I wish I’d been around to see it packed full of shoppers visiting the retailers that made it such a popular place in its heyday.

But while there’s no doubt that it isn’t the Wellgate it used to be, I still think it can have a bright future, as well as a glittering past.

I’m still holding out for that revival. But for now let’s celebrate a place that is close to the hearts of Dundonians near and far.

And if you don’t believe me, just put up a picture of the Wellgate clock and wait for the happy memories to come pouring in.

