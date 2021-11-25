Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charming chimes: Magical memories of Dundee’s mesmerising Wellgate Clock

By Kirstie Waterston
November 25 2021, 7.00am
The striking Wellgate Clock has been stopping people in their tracks since 1978.

The iconic nursery rhyme clock in the Wellgate Centre has been captivating and delighting Dundee children for decades.

What does nostalgia sound like? Well, for generations of Dundonians, it is simply the tinkling sound of the chiming, charming Wellgate clock.

Many a parent’s shopping trip has been thwarted over the years with a diversion to watch the animals on the clock spring to life as they help ring in the hour.

The famous Wellgate Clock stopped people in their tracks when it was first installed in the late 1970s.

And 43 years after its installation, the vintage timepiece with its nursery rhyme chimes still enchants passers-by with its timeless appeal.

It was designed by Charles Anderson and built by renowned clockmaker Haward Horological Ltd.

The firm installed it above the Patio restaurant in September 1978 when the Wellgate Centre opened.

The Wellgate ticker is one of many well-known animated clocks created by Haward Horological.

The clock in the Wellgate Centre.

A similar clock with a Noah’s Ark theme exists in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness.

Dundee’s clock, however, features a prancing unicorn, a footman and animals including a majestic lion, perching bluebirds, and a cat with a fiddle – all of which surround the ornately decorated clockface.

Every Dundonian will recall the sound of the clock ringing out to the tune of nursery rhymes of their childhood such as Little Bo Peep and Pop Goes the Weasel.

As the hour approaches, the footman winds a musical box prompting the monkey figurine to spin around and the unicorn to start galloping with gusto.

Meanwhile, the cat plays the fiddle and the lazy lion is roused from his rest on the hour, every hour, to chime the time on a bell with his tail.

The clock has nine bells, all of which were cast by the well-known Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London, where Britain’s most celebrated bell, Big Ben, was cast.

The Wellgate Centre in 1993 with the iconic clock dominating the upper mall.

The magical awakening of the clock at midday – when it puts on its most impressive display of 12 nursery rhymes – also sees all the butterfly doors on the clockface open to reveal painted depictions of nursery rhymes behind.

In its heyday, crowds would gather below to watch the clock spring into action,  enthralling little ones who would patiently wait for their favourite nursery rhymes.

But it wasn’t just a hit with tots, it was a well-known meeting place to while away time waiting on a friend or a date.

This little lad was dismayed when the Wellgate Clock wasn’t working properly in 2016.

Shops may have come and gone, but the clock has remained a steadfast landmark in Dundee and still stirs up magical memories for many.

And it’s not been unheard of for the Wellgate Centre to have had requests for photos of the clock from Dundonian ex-pats living abroad.

While the timepiece may not be as pitch-perfect as it once was, it is still subject to regular maintenance to keep the cogs turning.

The last 43 years may have been lost in the sands of time, but the wonderful Wellgate clock is still ticking on in the digital age.

