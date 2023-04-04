Countdown to World Karate Championships in Dundee as city prepares to host major event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparations for the World Karate Championships in Dundee are gathering pace as the city gears up for an influx of visitors.

Around 5000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from more than 50 countries are expected to arrive for the tournament from July 13-16 this year.

The WUKF World Karate Championships for All Ages is one of the largest martial arts events in the world and Dundee is hosting it for the second time this summer.

Excitement ahead of World Karate Championships

Tuesday marks 100 days until it begins and officials are making good progress getting venues ready for an event described as a major coup for Dundee.

Dundee-based Kanzen Karate is again the host organiser, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time in 2018.

Roy O’Kane, chief officer of Kanzen Karate said: “Excitement is building across the international karate community for the WUKF World Karate Championships, and we cannot wait to welcome the world to Dundee once again.

“Preparations are going very well, and I would like to thank civic partners and wider Dundee for all their support so far.

“Kanzen is ready to deliver a successful tournament as we showcase the best of our city; it is a huge undertaking for our organisation, but everyone is stepping up with a real can-do attitude across the city.

“The 100-day countdown is a significant point in our preparations, and we know we can deliver.”

The World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) is a democratic non-profit making international sport klarate body and one of the largest in the world.

The organisation exists to provide high level accessible karate competition for athletes of all ages, and membership is open to all organisations and federations.

£10m boost to economy expected

Kanzen Karate has been hard at work pulling together preparations and working with a range of local and national delivery partners including Dundee City Council, Dundee & Angus Convention Bureau (DACB) and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The last championship in Dundee boosted the local economy by an estimated £9.8m and July’s event is expected to bring in more than £10m.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council: “I am so incredibly proud of Kanzen Karate, the wider WUKF and the various supporting organisations, including Dundee City Council, in helping to secure the WUKF World Karate Championships for the second time.

“As leader of the council, I know how such events can have a disproportionately positive impact. The event will provide a significant economic boost to the city, and I hope, provide a platform to showcase the incredible offering that Dundee has.”

When Dundee hosted the event in 2018 festivities included an Olympic-style opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Arena.

And the Camperdown venue will again be the focal point for the championship which is in its 11th year.

Karen Tocher, business tourism manager at Dundee & Angus Convention Bureau: “There is huge excitement building in advance of the WUKF World Karate Championships in July.

“Hosting an event of this size is a major coup for the region of Dundee and the city will rise to the occasion once again. Early indications are very positive for a significant economic impact for Dundee and wider region.”