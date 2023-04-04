Countdown to World Karate Championships in Dundee as city prepares to host major event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Countdown to World Karate Championships in Dundee as city prepares to host major event

The last championship in Dundee in 2018 boosted the local economy by an estimated £9.8m.

By Jake Keith
A fight during the tournament in 2018 at Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk

Preparations for the World Karate Championships in Dundee are gathering pace as the city gears up for an influx of visitors.

Around 5000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from more than 50 countries are expected to arrive for the tournament from July 13-16 this year.

The WUKF World Karate Championships for All Ages is one of the largest martial arts events in the world and Dundee is hosting it for the second time this summer.

Excitement ahead of World Karate Championships

Tuesday marks 100 days until it begins and officials are making good progress getting venues ready for an event described as a major coup for Dundee.

Dundee-based Kanzen Karate is again the host organiser, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time in 2018.

Roy O’Kane, chief officer of Kanzen Karate said: “Excitement is building across the international karate community for the WUKF World Karate Championships, and we cannot wait to welcome the world to Dundee once again.

Roy O’Kane of Kanzen Karate on the first day of the tournament in 2018.

“Preparations are going very well, and I would like to thank civic partners and wider Dundee for all their support so far.

“Kanzen is ready to deliver a successful tournament as we showcase the best of our city; it is a huge undertaking for our organisation, but everyone is stepping up with a real can-do attitude across the city.

“The 100-day countdown is a significant point in our preparations, and we know we can deliver.”

The World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) is a democratic non-profit making international sport klarate body and one of the largest in the world.

The organisation exists to provide high level accessible karate competition for athletes of all ages, and membership is open to all organisations and federations.

£10m boost to economy expected

Kanzen Karate has been hard at work pulling together preparations and working with a range of local and national delivery partners including Dundee City Council, Dundee & Angus Convention Bureau (DACB) and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The last championship in Dundee boosted the local economy by an estimated £9.8m and July’s event is expected to bring in more than £10m.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council: “I am so incredibly proud of Kanzen Karate, the wider WUKF and the various supporting organisations, including Dundee City Council, in helping to secure the WUKF World Karate Championships for the second time.

“As leader of the council, I know how such events can have a disproportionately positive impact. The event will provide a significant economic boost to the city, and I hope, provide a platform to showcase the incredible offering that Dundee has.”

When Dundee hosted the event in 2018 festivities included an Olympic-style opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Martial artists compete in 2018 at Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.ukf

And the Camperdown venue will again be the focal point for the championship which is in its 11th year.

Karen Tocher, business tourism manager at Dundee & Angus Convention Bureau: “There is huge excitement building in advance of the WUKF World Karate Championships in July.

“Hosting an event of this size is a major coup for the region of Dundee and the city will rise to the occasion once again.  Early indications are very positive for a significant economic impact for Dundee and wider region.”

