Arbroath fundraisers vow to hold RNLI to 2014 promise of new £2.5m town lifeboat

By Graham Brown
October 11 2022, 4.00pm Updated: October 11 2022, 4.40pm
Arbroath's all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape is due for replacement.


RNLI fundraisers say they will fight any prospect of Arbroath losing the state-of-the-art £2.5 million lifeboat the Angus station was promised eight years ago.

It follows news the RNLI plans to remove an all-weather lifeboat from either Arbroath or Broughty Ferry.

Charity chiefs are undertaking a lifesaving review of the two stations.

Their all-weather craft are due for replacement within the next few years.

The organisation plans to cover Arbroath and the Ferry with a jet-propelled Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat and Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable inshore rescue boat.

A decision on which station each boat will be based at is due in 2023.

The current Arbroath all-weather lifeboat RNLB Inchcape.


But an Arbroath Guild source says it will fight any attempt by the RNLI to backtrack on the commitment of a Shannon-class for the town.

And the group is angry the Tayside stations are being pitched against each other over the issue.

Open boat fears

Arbroath is one of Scotland’s oldest lifeboat stations and the last with a slipway.

The Guild has raised huge sums to support the RNLI.

“It beggars belief that they would even consider putting an open RIB like the Atlantic 85 at Arbroath,” said a source.

“It’s a very capable boat, don’t get me wrong – but not in a force nine gale in the open North Sea.

The Atlantic 85 ILB in action.


“No one connected with Arbroath would want to see our crew out in an open boat in some of the situations they face.”

The RNLI says its early data shows the lifesaving capability will be enhanced by the planned changes.

And it will be working closely with the Tayside crews on the review.

Broughty Ferry is regularly one of Scotland’s busiest RNLI stations each year.

“The insight and contribution from both lifeboat stations is imperative in helping the RNLI reach a collaborative decision on the correct lifeboat configuration for this stretch of water,” said a spokesman.

Previous commitment

But the Guild source added: “It’s all very well to have data and statistics – the most important thing here is the safety of the crew.

“Back in 2014 we were told we had been granted a Shannon.

“It would be a few years before it arrived but it was good news for Arbroath.

“And in 2018 we got the same assurance.

Here is how the Shannon-class and Atlantic 85 compare

“The all-weather boats here and at the Ferry were both due to be replaced.

“Whatever way it goes, one of the stations will end up without an all-weather boat.

“It’s to do with money and politics and the decision may have already been made.

“The Tayside stations of Montrose, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry work very closely together.

“But this is pitting two of these stations against each other.

“It’s not right, and we’re not going to take it lying down.”

Editor's Picks