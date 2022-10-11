Seagreen: Angus wind farm wins permission to increase capacity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seagreen offshore wind farm, off the coast of Angus, has won permission to increase the power generation of some of its turbines.

Scottish Ministers have given the green light to increase the potential installed capacity of some of the project’s turbines from 360 megawatts to up to 500 megawatts.

The move takes advantage of developments in offshore turbine technology.

It will be applied to the remaining 36 consented, but not yet constructed, turbines.

In total, the Seagreen project represents more than 1.5GW of potential installed capacity with 1.1GW already under construction.

Seagreen energy capacity

Project director John Hill said: “We welcome the swift decision from Scottish Ministers and this consent ensures we can maximise the renewable energy potential of the 36 consented turbines that will eventually connect into Cockenzie.

“Seagreen is Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed based offshore wind farm.

“It will help Scotland to reach a net-zero carbon future. The project will now be able to capture more wind to produce more renewable energy.”

Seagreen is one of the biggest private investments in Scottish infrastructure. It is a joint venture by SSE Renewables (49%) and TotalEnergies (51%).

All 150 offshore turbines are consented. The first 114 of these, which have a grid connection into Tealing, Angus, are under construction.

The project, which has its operation and maintenance base at the Port of Montrose, achieved first power in August.