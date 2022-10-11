Council refuses restaurant plan for former HSBC bank in Perth after locals lodge petition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan to convert the former HSBC in Perth into a restaurant has been refused after neighbours set up a petition.

J&E Shepherd applied to create an eatery with function rooms to replace the High Street bank, which closed in July.

But Perth and Kinross Council has turned down the scheme over the effect it would have on local residents.

Noise, fumes and odours

The decision follows the submission of a petition signed by 10 people in protest at the application.

It said: “The applicants have chosen a position for the extraction flue which shows no consideration for the amenity of the occupiers of adjacent residential properties.

“The detriment will occur in terms of noise, fumes and odours from the restaurant kitchen.

“The position shown is directly opposite our building (approx 12 feet) and within a few feet of a large existing flue attached to our building and belonging to Monterey Jack’s restaurant.

“The last thing we want is a compounding of the problem by this proposal.”

Council agrees with objectors

Council planners accepted these concerns, arguing “that the position/height of the flue would detrimentally impact residential amenity in terms of odour”.

The decision noticed added: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that potential noise generating activities and external plant would not detrimentally impact residential amenity.”

First bid for bank

The plan was the first for the building after the bank’s departure from Perth.

After closing in July the building was put up for let.

Drawings submitted proposed minor changes to the ground floor, adding in a counter/reception area and clearing the bank’s furniture to make way for a dining room.

Upstairs, all of the existing enclosed offices on the first floor would have been removed to make way for the function rooms.

The second floor would have remained untouched.

Customers now have to go to Dundee

Perth’s HSBC bank was one of 69 to close with the company blaming online banking.

The company said that less than half of its customers visit its branches.

The closest branch is in Murraygate in Dundee.

The news followed a further 82 closures in January 2021.