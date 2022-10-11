KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain’s economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain’s economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?

By Kevin Pringle
October 11 2022, 4.48pm
Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Nicola Sturgeon needs to make the case for the economy under Scottish independence - is Kwasi Kwarteng doing her job for her?

A theme of Nicola Sturgeon’s speech at the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen was challenging the assumption that sticking with the Union represents safety for Scotland, while choosing independence is the risky option.

Placing her argument firmly in the context of the damage caused by Brexit and the shocks to the system created by Liz Truss’s government, the First Minister put it this way:

“Back in 2014, the Westminster establishment told us it was the UK’s standing in the world; its economic strength; and its stability that made independence impossible. Now they say it’s the UK’s isolation, its weakness and instability – the very conditions they created – that means change can’t happen.”

She was right to observe that the economy is what gives people “most pause for thought” about independence.

Image shows the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "Concern about Britain's economic decline in the late 1960s was undoubtedly one of the factors that contributed to the rise of the modern SNP."

A lot, therefore, is riding on the document to be published by the Scottish Government next week, setting out the economic case for Scotland to be independent.

Partly it will focus on how we can build economic strength on the nation’s vast renewable energy resources.

However, she was equally correct to point out how it is now clear for all to see that “the UK does not offer economic strength or financial security.”

It was of no comfort to have Britain’s parlous predicament further evidenced the morning after Ms Sturgeon’s speech, with the announcement by the Bank of England of yet another intervention in the markets to buy more government bonds because of a “material risk” to the UK’s financial stability.

Photo shows Nicola Sturgeon waving from the stage of the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Can First Minister Nicola Sturgeon persuade voters that the economy will be stronger with Scottish independence? Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

What we are living through just now obviously has its own distinct characteristics.

But it is well worth noting that British economic weakness has a long and depressing history.

How will Kwarteng handle calls for cuts?

Last week, as a “thank you” for taking part in an event where business met academia, I was given a book that I fear reflects my reputation as a political anorak.

The Labour Government 1964-1970: A Personal Record is a mighty tome of some 800 pages by the prime minister of those times, Harold Wilson.

Photo shows former Prime Minister Harold Wilson waving and smoking his trademark pipe.
Harold Wilson inherited many of his economic problems from the previous Conservative Government.

Describing the sterling crisis into which his new government was immediately plunged, Mr Wilson lamented what the Bank of England Governor was urging him to do to win confidence and avert “a disastrous haemorrhage” of the pound.

He wrote: “we had to listen night after night to demands that there should be immediate cuts in Government expenditure, and particularly in those parts of Government expenditure which related to the social services.”

This week, we are informed by the Institute for Fiscal Studies that the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has to make cuts of more than £60 billion just to stabilise debt as a share of national income in 2026/27.

That’s if he sticks with the unfunded tax-cutting plan that caused many of the problems in the first place, including higher borrowing costs.

Photo shows UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng against a blue background at the Conservative Party conference.
How will Kwasi Kwarteng manage the economy and will it aid the case for Scottish independence? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Wilson was to be sympathised with in the sense that his strong desire was to boost public services rather than cut spending.

He had also inherited problems such as a chronic balance of payments deficit from the previous Tory administration.

Support for Scottish independence is linked to state of British economy

As the era of austerity reminded us, Conservatives tend to have few qualms when it comes to imposing cuts.

And to a large extent Mr Kwarteng can be regarded as the architect of his own, and the country’s, current misfortunes.

Concern about Britain’s economic decline in the late 1960s was undoubtedly one of the factors that contributed to the rise of the modern SNP, notably Winnie Ewing’s famous Hamilton by-election triumph in 1967.

A question to be answered today is if the UK’s current travails move more people towards believing that independence offers a better future.

