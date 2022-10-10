Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence

By Andy Philip
October 10 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 10 2022, 5.41pm
The first minister was speaking at the end of the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon promised to usher in a new age of renewable energy as she announced an oil-based “independence investment fund”.

The proposed “building a new Scotland fund” will deliver up to £20bn of investment in the first decade of independence, if another referendum is held.

“A fund like this could support a massive programme to decarbonise housing, cut fuel bills and reduce fuel poverty,” Ms Sturgeon said in her SNP conference speech.

“It could finance the building of thousands more affordable homes.”

The policy will be outlined in more detail in a promised government paper on the economic case for independence on October 17.

Nicola Sturgeon in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon said the north-east is now at the heart of the transition to a “net zero” future.

“It will help the transition,” she told a packed conference hall.

“Build resilient communities and kick-start the sustainable economic growth so important for our newly independent nation, combining Scotland’s abundant resources with the powers of independence to benefit this and future generations.”

She began her one-hour speech by referencing the industrial heritage of the region.

“Since our late Queen – whose extraordinary life of service we have honoured in recent weeks – switched on the Forties pipeline in 1975, oil and gas has powered the Scottish economy,” she said.

“Her late Majesty, back then, inaugurated the oil and gas age.

“As we move now – in so many ways – into a new era, we have a duty to repay all those who work in that industry.

“A duty to support them into new jobs in green energy. An opportunity to usher in the new age of Scottish renewables.”

Editor's Picks