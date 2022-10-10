Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon promised to usher in a new age of renewable energy as she announced an oil-based “independence investment fund”.

The proposed “building a new Scotland fund” will deliver up to £20bn of investment in the first decade of independence, if another referendum is held.

“A fund like this could support a massive programme to decarbonise housing, cut fuel bills and reduce fuel poverty,” Ms Sturgeon said in her SNP conference speech.

“It could finance the building of thousands more affordable homes.”

The policy will be outlined in more detail in a promised government paper on the economic case for independence on October 17.

Ms Sturgeon said the north-east is now at the heart of the transition to a “net zero” future.

“It will help the transition,” she told a packed conference hall.

“Build resilient communities and kick-start the sustainable economic growth so important for our newly independent nation, combining Scotland’s abundant resources with the powers of independence to benefit this and future generations.”

She began her one-hour speech by referencing the industrial heritage of the region.

“Since our late Queen – whose extraordinary life of service we have honoured in recent weeks – switched on the Forties pipeline in 1975, oil and gas has powered the Scottish economy,” she said.

“Her late Majesty, back then, inaugurated the oil and gas age.

“As we move now – in so many ways – into a new era, we have a duty to repay all those who work in that industry.

“A duty to support them into new jobs in green energy. An opportunity to usher in the new age of Scottish renewables.”