LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s superb win over Aberdeen couldn’t be better timed – but it can’t be a one-off

By Lee Wilkie
October 10 2022, 5.00pm
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
Dundee United are finally up and running in the Premiership.

Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Aberdeen was superb and, I have to admit, completely unexpected!

They quite clearly needed that.

And the home fans at Tannadice certainly needed something to cheer.

It was a massive game and a massive three points for the Tangerines.

It couldn’t have been better timed either, looking at Kilmarnock and Ross County picking up results.

The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time.
Had it been another night of struggle, a six-point gap would have looked like a chasm at this stage of the season.

You can only think whatever fragile confidence was still alive in the team would have been shattered by that.

Make it season-defining

It’s the opposite now, though.

Another loss and the season could’ve been ruined.

Now they have to turn that thumping win into a season-defining victory.

Use the confidence built up to kickstart the kind of form we’ve been waiting for from this team.

I’ve said it a lot, the AZ Alkmaar home leg showed the real ability this squad has.

Where those levels have gone since then I don’t know.

But finally we saw that against the Dons on Saturday.

And they’ll need to go again tomorrow night when Hibs come to town.

Confidence will have soared after Saturday but it’s no good doing that on a Saturday and then letting it all slip just three days later.

Hibs

I see the Hibees as very similar to Aberdeen, to be honest.

Last season they under-performed, this campaign they are better but have some way to go still.

Their recent form is very good with four wins on the bounce.

But, now United have the monkey off their back in terms of a league win, they shouldn’t fear any team outside Rangers and Celtic.

Hibs have a strong squad and, as I say, are in form but if United want to be moving up that Premiership table, they need to be going for three points every home game.

Ryan Porteous

One player they have to watch out for at the moment is Ryan Porteous.

He’s in very good form. I was very impressed with him in that Scotland game in Ukraine.

He defended really well and put in a strong performance and he’s kept that up with Hibs.

Ryan Porteous celebrates after Hibs beat Motherwell (Image: SNS)

Porteous is scoring goals and affecting things at both ends for his team.

Still a young player, Porteous has plenty to learn.

He’s one that attracts good and bad news stories and can be a bit rash still.

That comes with a young defender – I know because I was known for the odd red card or two as a youngster.

But he’s shown in recent weeks he has the potential to go really far in the game.

United, though, have to try to get the better of him and his team-mates tomorrow night.

Then there’s a huge game at Ross County on Saturday.

Four points from these two would be excellent, even two draws would be progress after United’s appalling start.

