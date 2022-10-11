Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity – and sells out 2023 event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The team behind the annual Fife Whisky Festival have boosted the funds of a local charity by more than £4k.

The event, which took place earlier in the year and saw 650 people attend, raised £4,250 for Age Concern Cupar thanks to sales from the festival bottling which was organised by Daftmill Distillery and retailer Luvians.

Their largest donation to the charity they have supported since launching the festival in 2017, Fife Whisky Festival co-founders Karen Somerville and Justine Hazlehurst along

with Vince Fusaro and Stuart Easton from Luvians recently presented a cheque to Anne Ronaldson, manager of Age Concern Cupar.

Anne says the money will help the charity tackle rising heating costs and

minibus needs repairs.

Daftmill Distillery based near Cupar, and Luvians, which has bottle shops in St Andrews

and Cupar, waived their usual profits of the festival bottlings. It was a single cask release and the profits from each bottle – plus the extra £50 donation for those with untouched labels – went to the local charity.

2023 Fife Whisky Festival

Making its return next year in March, the festival will run from Friday 3 to Sunday 5, 2023, at The Corn Exchange in Cupar.

Tickets have already sold out for the popular festival, as well as the opening dinner at Lindores Abbey Distillery on the Friday and the tour of InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes on the Sunday.

More than 35 distilleries and independent bottlers from across Scotland will be in attendance at the festival over the two tasting sessions on the Saturday.

Karen Somerville said: “Since the very first whisky festival, we’ve been keen to

raise money for Age Concern Cupar through a raffle and donations from our

generous festival-goers.

“This year we went a step further and were able to hand over our largest

donation to date after Daftmill and Luvians kindly waived the profit on their

festival bottles which were quickly snapped up by whisky lovers.”

Ms Hazlehurst added: “We are always keen to keep our charitable donations in

Fife so they benefit the local community – which is what our festival is all

about.”

Daftmill Distillery co-founder Francis Cuthbert and Vince Fusaro, of Luvians,

said: “We knew the festival bottling of Daftmill would be highly sought after

and were delighted to have the chance to help our brilliant local charity, Age

Concern, benefit from the enthusiasm festival-goers have for the whisky.

“The sales on the day were fantastic and we are overwhelmed to have raised

such a substantial donation for the charity and support the excellent work they

do in the community.”

The annual festival highlights the renaissance of whisky-making in Fife by

bringing together the best whisky producers from the region and beyond.

It was launched by Karen, managing director of award-winning Bridge of Allan firm,

Angels’ Share Glass, and Justine, founder of Kask Whisky, in 2017 with

the first event held in March 2018.