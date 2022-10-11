Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity – and sells out 2023 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity – and sells out 2023 event

The team behind the annual Fife Whisky Festival have boosted the funds of a local charity by more than £4k.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 11 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 11 2022, 5.04pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
The event, which took place earlier in the year and saw 650 people attend, raised £4,250 for Age Concern Cupar thanks to sales from the festival bottling which was organised by Daftmill Distillery and retailer Luvians.

Their largest donation to the charity they have supported since launching the festival in 2017, Fife Whisky Festival co-founders Karen Somerville and Justine Hazlehurst along
with Vince Fusaro and Stuart Easton from Luvians recently presented a cheque to Anne Ronaldson, manager of Age Concern Cupar.

Anne Ronaldson, manager of Age Concern Cupar with the cheque.

Anne says the money will help the charity tackle rising heating costs and
minibus needs repairs.

Daftmill Distillery based near Cupar, and Luvians, which has bottle shops in St Andrews
and Cupar, waived their usual profits of the festival bottlings. It was a single cask release and the profits from each bottle – plus the extra £50 donation for those with untouched labels – went to the local charity.

2023 Fife Whisky Festival

Making its return next year in March, the festival will run from Friday 3 to Sunday 5, 2023, at The Corn Exchange in Cupar.

Tickets have already sold out for the popular festival, as well as the opening dinner at Lindores Abbey Distillery on the Friday and the tour of InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes on the Sunday.

The 2022 festival in full swing. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.

More than 35 distilleries and independent bottlers from across Scotland will be in attendance at the festival over the two tasting sessions on the Saturday.

Karen Somerville said: “Since the very first whisky festival, we’ve been keen to
raise money for Age Concern Cupar through a raffle and donations from our
generous festival-goers.

“This year we went a step further and were able to hand over our largest
donation to date after Daftmill and Luvians kindly waived the profit on their
festival bottles which were quickly snapped up by whisky lovers.”

The dinner at Lindores Abbey Distillery in 2022. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.

Ms Hazlehurst added: “We are always keen to keep our charitable donations in
Fife so they benefit the local community – which is what our festival is all
about.”

Daftmill Distillery co-founder Francis Cuthbert and Vince Fusaro, of Luvians,
said: “We knew the festival bottling of Daftmill would be highly sought after
and were delighted to have the chance to help our brilliant local charity, Age
Concern, benefit from the enthusiasm festival-goers have for the whisky.

“The sales on the day were fantastic and we are overwhelmed to have raised
such a substantial donation for the charity and support the excellent work they
do in the community.”

The annual festival highlights the renaissance of whisky-making in Fife by
bringing together the best whisky producers from the region and beyond.

It was launched by Karen, managing director of award-winning Bridge of Allan firm,
Angels’ Share Glass, and Justine, founder of Kask Whisky, in 2017 with
the first event held in March 2018.

