Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible map of the area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible map of the area

By Mariam Okhai
October 11 2022, 5.00pm
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Calling all home bakers! Cake Fest is making its return and this year organisers are on a quest to make a giant edible map of Perth and Kinross.

Organised by events freelancer, Simon Preston, the event will take place on November 20 from 9am to 4pm at Horsecross Plaza outside Perth Concert Hall as part of Perth’s Winter Festival 2022.

Cake Fest is a celebration of communities and their homes through baking. Teams of budding cake makers will create a giant three-dimensional fully edible map featuring scores of the region’s most loved buildings and places.

This year will mark the sixteenth Cake Fest and Simon’s fourth year at the festival following a two-year break as a result of the pandemic.

Perth and Kinross Council employed the 55-year-old to organise the event and he is responsible for marketing it and recruiting bakers, to setting up the 60 to 100 square metre map on the day.

cake fest
Map from previous Cake Fest in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Cake Fest gives locals from Perth and Kinross and surrounding areas the opportunity bake and design a landmark building which holds personal importance to them.

Participants are able to choose their desired building and design cakes vary in size and height from 30cm cubed to one metre cubed, depending on the real life size of the building.

The event will take place within a marquee and participants can sign up to claim a building to bake by emailing him at simon@preston.scot.

cake fest
A 2018 cake: Bells Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Who does Cake Fest involve?

Home and professional bakers are asked to volunteer their time and cover the costs of their bakes for the building they choose to create, with a £20 contribution fee donated to bakers if required to be able to afford ingredients.

And Simon wants to ensure home bakers are just as welcome as those who are pros.

Cake Fest Scotland 2016 featuring cakes from Dundee with bakers. Image: DC Thomson.

At previous events around 30 to 50 individuals or groups have helped to create the buildings and for Simon it is always a breathtaking moment when all the cakes arrive.

Simon said: “It is so beautiful and a moment where people can celebrate their community and the place where they live.”

There is also the opportunity for three charities to get involved where Cake Fest can provide support.

Simon Preston, founder and organiser of Cake Fest.
Simon Preston, founder and organiser of Cake Fest. Image: Simon Preston.

Simon said: “If there is a charity and they don’t have the money or expertise we can cover the cost of the bake.

“We can also provide support with a baker who will carry out a workshop with them.”

What will happen on the day?

Starting at 9am, Simon and a team of 10 to 15 volunteers will begin to build the map on the ground on top of a blank placemat.

Areas including rivers, woodlands, railway lines and roads will all be built from food, with the majority created from surplus food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Surplus food is used to create roads. Image: Simon Preston.

Once the foundations have been placed, cakes from external bakers will begin to arrive at noon and the process of placing down each cake will run until 3pm.

For the next half hour attendees can then view and photograph the entire structure and public voting for the best cake occurs, with the best one winning a Bakers’ Choice Award.

“Usually it is not the best cake, it is the funniest or most well presented cake that makes them feel something in the moment,” said Simon.

From 3:30pm to 4pm the cakes will then be sliced and given out to attendees to enjoy for free.

Cakes are placed down by the volunteer team. Image: DC Thomson.

Simon recalled: “Last time we gave close to 10,000 slices of cake out to attendees for free.”

Bakers also have the option to take their cakes away to donate to charity or use them to fundraise for their chosen cause.

Future Cake Fest plans

With more than 12 years of experience holding Cake Fests across the UK, with the very first being a flash mob in Newcastle at EAT! NewcastleGate Festival, Simon hopes this year will bring the community together for another winter celebration.

And although he has not cemented any future plans for his next Cake Fest location, the full-time dad and primary caregiver is looking forward to seeing this year’s event be a huge success.

Slices of cake given out at the event. Image: Simon Preston.

He said: “This Cake Fest will keep me busy for the remainder of the year.

“I don’t currently have any future plans, just see what is on the horizon for the coming year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Perth steakhouse closes for 'foreseeable future' due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and…
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Chocolate cookie pie recipe. Image: PA/Chris Terry
Sweet treats: You won't be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain's chocolate cookie…
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
6
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…
Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?

Editor's Picks