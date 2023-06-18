‘Don’t get married – ever’: Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Don’t get married – ever’: Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy Smith

His World of the Gods show closed out Perth Festival of the Arts - but who is Tommy Smith off stage?

Tommy Smith (third from left) and Mugenkyo taiko drummers take a bow as they close out Perth Festival of the Arts with their World of the Gods production. Image: Fraser Band.
Tommy Smith (third from left) and Mugenkyo taiko drummers take a bow as they close out Perth Festival of the Arts with their World of the Gods production. Image: Fraser Band.
By Rebecca Baird

Tommy Smith founded the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra back in 1995, with a saxophone and a vision for excellence.

Having started his career at the tender age of 14, Edinburgh-born Tommy was already swimming in accolades by the time he started the SNJO at 28.

And among his famous friends, he counts jazz legend Chick Corea as well as eminent Scottish poet Edwin Morgan.

This year’s success saw Tommy and the SNJO storming the Perth Concert Hall stage alongside Mugenkyo taiko drummers, fusing jazz with ancient Japanese drumming in a bone-thrumming production entitled World of the Gods.

So to sate the curiosity of Perth audiences, we sat down with Tommy to find out more about the man behind the music.

28 Questions with Tommy Smith

You’re a professional saxophonist. What’s the secret to jazz?

Listening, reacting, being in the moment.

Who do you think is an underrated genius?
A Everyone except Mozart.

If the saxophone was a person, what would they be like?

The Egyptian Goddess, Isis, Goddess of the Moon.

Your new show takes audiences on a journey through the worlds of Earth, Wind, Fire and Storms. Which one do you live in?

The eye of the hurricane.

Edina Nagy, Tommy Smith and Neil Mackie – Perth Festival’s World of the Gods. Image: Fraser Band.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I’d have been an artist.

Where in the world are you happiest?

On the golf course.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

The Hebrides.

Last book you read?

Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia. It’s about giving every day meaning and joy.

Music you listen to in the car?

The Police.

Who inspires you?

Gwilym Simcock, a pianist.

Your house is on fire  – what one item do you save?

My saxophone.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Create a school for jazz in Edinburgh – but I’d need more than that.

Tommy Smith, founder of the SNJO. Image: DC Thomson.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Erase religion from the minds of humankind with a great spell of forgetfulness.

Favourite holiday destination?

I don’t go on holiday.

My epitaph? ‘You should have practiced more’

What makes you happy?

Looking forward to going on vacation someday.

What makes you sad?

Not seeing my children enough.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes.

What was the first album you ever bought?

John Coltrane – Ascension.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Gary Burton, he said “thematically develop your improvisation; tell a story”.

What do you do to unwind?

Watch a movie.

Write your epitaph.

You should have practiced more.

Biggest regret?

Marriage.

Saxophonist Tommy Smith. Image: Aldo Ferraldo.

What or who are you proudest of?

Anyone, who can truly improvise, void of cliché.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t get married, ever!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Everything is difficult, don’t think, just concentrate.

Hardest thing you had to give up during the pandemic?

Live performance.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I would do my best.

What’s your motto?

Tomorrow you’ll wish you practiced harder today.

Tommy Smith (third from left) and Mugenkyo taiko drummers take a bow as they close out Perth Festival of the Arts with their World of the Gods production. Image: Fraser Band.
