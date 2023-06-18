‘Don’t get married – ever’: Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith founded the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra back in 1995, with a saxophone and a vision for excellence.

Having started his career at the tender age of 14, Edinburgh-born Tommy was already swimming in accolades by the time he started the SNJO at 28.

And among his famous friends, he counts jazz legend Chick Corea as well as eminent Scottish poet Edwin Morgan.

This year’s success saw Tommy and the SNJO storming the Perth Concert Hall stage alongside Mugenkyo taiko drummers, fusing jazz with ancient Japanese drumming in a bone-thrumming production entitled World of the Gods.

So to sate the curiosity of Perth audiences, we sat down with Tommy to find out more about the man behind the music.

28 Questions with Tommy Smith

You’re a professional saxophonist. What’s the secret to jazz?

Listening, reacting, being in the moment.

Who do you think is an underrated genius?

A Everyone except Mozart.

If the saxophone was a person, what would they be like?

The Egyptian Goddess, Isis, Goddess of the Moon.

Your new show takes audiences on a journey through the worlds of Earth, Wind, Fire and Storms. Which one do you live in?

The eye of the hurricane.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I’d have been an artist.

Where in the world are you happiest?

On the golf course.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

The Hebrides.

Last book you read?

Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia. It’s about giving every day meaning and joy.

Music you listen to in the car?

The Police.

Who inspires you?

Gwilym Simcock, a pianist.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My saxophone.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Create a school for jazz in Edinburgh – but I’d need more than that.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Erase religion from the minds of humankind with a great spell of forgetfulness.

Favourite holiday destination?

I don’t go on holiday.

My epitaph? ‘You should have practiced more’

What makes you happy?

Looking forward to going on vacation someday.

What makes you sad?

Not seeing my children enough.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes.

What was the first album you ever bought?

John Coltrane – Ascension.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Gary Burton, he said “thematically develop your improvisation; tell a story”.

What do you do to unwind?

Watch a movie.

Write your epitaph.

You should have practiced more.

Biggest regret?

Marriage.

What or who are you proudest of?

Anyone, who can truly improvise, void of cliché.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t get married, ever!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Everything is difficult, don’t think, just concentrate.

Hardest thing you had to give up during the pandemic?

Live performance.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I would do my best.

What’s your motto?

Tomorrow you’ll wish you practiced harder today.