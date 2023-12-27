Dundee Rover proving a global hit as fans race to buy classic car calendar

A calendar celebrating a classic car regarded as one of Dundee’s finest exports has become a surprising international success story.

The calendar has really taken off with copies sent to Rover P5B enthusiasts across the globe.

All have fallen in love with the story of the Dundee Rover, which spent its first 37 years in the city.

Owner Martin Robins said: “Some years ago my son-in-law took up photography as a hobby and he pictured the Dundee Rover in delightful locations.

“The pictures were of such quality that we were asked to produce a calendar.

“Demand was huge particularly in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa where Rover clubs are very active.

“It is now an annual event to produce a calendar of the Dundee Rover in different locations and the vetting process is very vigorous.

“Calendars are less popular generally but the Dundee Rover is very photogenic.

“The 2024 calendar has had world-wide circulation.

“The Dundee Rover is rapidly becoming one of the most famous Rovers in the world.”

Vintage Roller a fraction of the price

The Dundee Rover was very much a desired luxury car of its era and commands three times the price of a Rolls-Royce of the same vintage.

The late Queen owned a couple, which were powered by Buick-derived aluminium Rover V8 engines.

Margaret Thatcher had a specially adapted rear headrest fitted to her Rover P5B so that she could rest her head and have a power nap.

Martin’s Rover P5B Coupe was originally purchased in September 1972 for £2,000 from Rossleigh’s showrooms in Nethergate by David Fairweather, who ran a newspaper distribution company in Dundee.

The story that Mr Fairweather only drove the car on a Friday and never left Dundee may be somewhat exaggerated but it contains a germ of truth.

It was Mr Fairweather’s pride and joy.

Brian Clark, who worked at Rossleigh, carried out the pre-delivery check on the car.

He was just 20.

Brian opened his own business and continued to look after the car for the next 37 years for Mr Fairweather, and following his death in 1992, for his son-in-law, Sandy Yates.

Martin lives in Wiltshire and heard about the car through a third party and contacted Sandy to ask whether he would be prepared to sell it to him.

Since Sandy used the car fairly infrequently, he agreed to the sale.

It never missed a beat on the trip to Martin’s home in Wiltshire, which is the longest journey it has ever made.

The car bears a Dundee number plate and remains a well-oiled machine after 51 years.

A year of highlights for famous Rover P5B

There were two highlights to the year for the Dundee Rover.

Firstly, there was an invitation to a private Ministry of Defence event at Cotswold Airport, which was once the home of the Red Arrows.

Martin said: “The Dundee Rover was positioned next to a British Airways jumbo jet – the last one ever flown in British Airways colours.

“The striking event of the day was the Lancaster flypast and the striking feature was the Dundee Rover – hundreds flocked to it to be photographed.

“Certainly it was the main attraction.

“Secondly the Dundee Rover occupied half of a Dowty Group-themed calendar.

“In the calendar she is photographed for the month of November at Burnt Norton in the Cotswolds at the house where T.S. Eliot wrote Four Quartets.

“What an honour!”

Another highlight was a visit by a world renowned classic car historian.

“Glenn Arlt was engaged as a historian in the US by the insurers Hagerty,” said Martin.

“Few people have a greater knowledge of classic cars than Glen.

“He has written extensively regarding the Dundee Rover and his retirement enabled him to pay a visit to see the car.”

The year was to have been climaxed by a visit to Gaddesden Place near Hempstead.

In 2005 the BBC filmed the Lavender List here – recording Harold Wilson’s notorious resignation honours list of 1976.

The programme featured the Rover P5B continuously but bad weather meant it has been rescheduled to the spring of 2024.

Might there also be a trip to Dundee next year?

“The gentleman (Brian Clark) who carried out the pre-delivery inspection in 1972 and looked after the car for the next 37 years is planning to retire,” said Martin.

“We can then visit and receive his verdict on how well we have looked after the car during the last 14 years.

“Hopefully we will pass his test.

“The son-in-law of the original owner and his wife still live in Dundee – they would dearly love to see the car again.”

Martin said his love of the Rover goes back to 1968 when his father bought a new one and the rest is history.

He said: “Rover advertised the car as probably the best engineered car in the world.

“They were wrong to use the word probably – it most definitely is.”

Each year the car has a major service – this year the inlet manifold and carburettors were removed and cleaned.

The valley gasket was replaced.

The Dundee Rover has never failed an MOT or received any advisories.

The car is a head-turner and draws the crowds wherever she goes.

He has no thoughts of selling and plans to take his final journey in the Dundee Rover and the treasured heirloom will be passed down the family line when he’s gone.

Martin concluded: “As a result of the very low mileage, cosseted life in a heated garage from day one and Brian Clark’s remarkable attention over 37 years the car’s future is much longer than mine!

“We have two sons – both of whom will be desperate to own the car.

“Our solicitor son will probably win.

“They generally do!”