Mum and daughter on a mission to style Perth with new hair and nail salons

A mum-and-daughter team are on a mission to style Perth after opening a new hair and nail salon.

Sharon Taylor is at the helm of The Hair Lounge while her daughter Danielle Adams is the owner of The Nail and Lash Lounge.

The businesses are separate but share the same building – the former County Classics site on South Street.

The unit underwent a complete refurbishment, with Sharon enlisting her brother to help.

Sharon, 50, said: “I’ve been in business for over 30 years.

“I started off as a Saturday girl and then just decided to do it as my career.

“I’ve been self-employed now for about 16 years.

“I’m just loving being in this new shop.

“We were just in a temporary salon on County Place and were there for a short time before moving here.

“It’s been fantastic. The public have been coming in and showing their support.

“It’s very nice, when I’ve been in the trade as long as I have, to have people coming in who are happy for you.

“Because it is one of the older buildings in Perth as well, I think a lot of people are quite happy to see it done up.”

Sharon – who used to run the Blondette salon on South Methven Street – says she has had a lot of new customers pop into the shop since opening.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of new clientele come in, whether that be just for a trim or colour.

“They’ve been paying attention to the progress of the salon.”

Danielle, 31, says many people come to get a full makeover.

She said: “We have people that come in to get their hair, nails, lashes and brows done all in one place so it’s handy for people.

“We’re lucky that all the treatments go together.

“I think it’s all about the relationship you have with people and them feeling comfortable coming in.

“Obviously your treatments need to be good but I think a lot of it is service.”

She added: “We’ve had people from other businesses welcome us to the street.

“It’s just nice. I think people are just glad to see it not sitting empty.”

It comes after a 17-year-old opened her own beauty salon on Perth High Street.

Meanwhile, there are hopes the former McEwens of Perth building can be brought back into use after Bliss Beds moved out.