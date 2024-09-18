Mum and daughter on a mission to style Perth with new hair and nail salons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum and daughter on a mission to style Perth with new hair and nail salons

The Hair Lounge and The Nail and Lash Lounge have taken over the former County Classics unit on South Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Danielle Adams (left) and Sharon Taylor.
Danielle Adams (left) and Sharon Taylor have opened up hair and nail salons. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A mum-and-daughter team are on a mission to style Perth after opening a new hair and nail salon.

Sharon Taylor is at the helm of The Hair Lounge while her daughter Danielle Adams is the owner of The Nail and Lash Lounge.

The businesses are separate but share the same building – the former County Classics site on South Street.

The unit underwent a complete refurbishment, with Sharon enlisting her brother to help.

Sharon Taylor.
Sharon runs the hair business. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Sharon, 50, said: “I’ve been in business for over 30 years.

“I started off as a Saturday girl and then just decided to do it as my career.

“I’ve been self-employed now for about 16 years.

“I’m just loving being in this new shop.

The Hair Lounge and The Nail and Lash Lounge.
The Hair Lounge and The Nail and Lash Lounge on South Street. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

“We were just in a temporary salon on County Place and were there for a short time before moving here.

“It’s been fantastic. The public have been coming in and showing their support.

“It’s very nice, when I’ve been in the trade as long as I have, to have people coming in who are happy for you.

“Because it is one of the older buildings in Perth as well, I think a lot of people are quite happy to see it done up.”

Hair and nail lounge open at former County Classics store in Perth

Sharon – who used to run the Blondette salon on South Methven Street – says she has had a lot of new customers pop into the shop since opening.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of new clientele come in, whether that be just for a trim or colour.

“They’ve been paying attention to the progress of the salon.”

Danielle, 31, says many people come to get a full makeover.

She said: “We have people that come in to get their hair, nails, lashes and brows done all in one place so it’s handy for people.

Danielle Adams.
Danielle is at the helm of The Nail and Lash Lounge. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

“We’re lucky that all the treatments go together.

“I think it’s all about the relationship you have with people and them feeling comfortable coming in.

“Obviously your treatments need to be good but I think a lot of it is service.”

She added: “We’ve had people from other businesses welcome us to the street.

“It’s just nice. I think people are just glad to see it not sitting empty.”

It comes after a 17-year-old opened her own beauty salon on Perth High Street.

Meanwhile, there are hopes the former McEwens of Perth building can be brought back into use after Bliss Beds moved out.

