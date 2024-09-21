COURIER OPINION: Dickensian nightmare of Dundee’s Strathmartine Centre forewarns winter of despair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Dickensian nightmare of Dundee’s Strathmartine Centre forewarns winter of despair

The horrifying report into the rodent-infested NHS Tayside facility comes against a backdrop of looming public service cuts.

Strathmartine Centre.

By The Courier Comment

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

For patients at the rodent-infested Strathmartine Centre it was almost certainly the latter.

A shocking report on Wednesday revealed the Dickensian nightmare of the NHS Tayside facility in Dundee.

Inspectors for the Mental Welfare Commission found mouldy walls, unhygienic toilets, a leaky roof, an ant infestation and a general smell of urine.

A report slammed the NHS Tayside facility. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This is a facility meant to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

The health board has been told it needs to make 13 urgent improvements to the centre.

But it should not have taken an outside body to tell NHS Tayside that their facility was well below the acceptable standard.

The report is damning but perhaps it is should also serve as a stark warning.

This is a mental health facility falling apart amid the crumbling of our public service finances.

Season of darkness amid £500m of cuts

Earlier this month, Scotland’s finance secretary Shona Robison announced cuts of £500m.

Of that, £116m is coming from the health budget, £18.8m from mental health services.

The Dundee MSP doesn’t need to look too far from her own doorstep to see the brutal effects these cuts will have.

Shona Robison MSP. Image: PA

These are cuts that will further strain services already at breaking point.

Real people will suffer as a consequence.

They already are.

Robert Hannan lay in agony for four hours waiting on an ambulance to take him to hospital after the 96-year-old fell at his home in Dundee.

Hours of suffering the pain of a broken hip and pelvis bone.

Four hours of waiting for help to arrive.

When he finally reached Ninewells he was told he would need surgery.

£22 billion black hole in public finances

The Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to Mr Hannan for the distress caused – but the fault doesn’t necessarily lie with them.

The ambulance service has a finite number of vehicles to work with and must direct them to the calls they deem most urgent.

96-year-old's four hour wait for ambulance
Robert Hannan recovering in hospital. Image: David Hannan

Mr Hannan was simply unfortunate, or fortunate, that his injuries weren’t considered severe enough to warrant a speedier response time.

Essentially, he wasn’t at immediate risk of dying.

Ambulance crews shouldn’t be left in a position where they can’t attend a seriously injured 96-year-old man for hours.

If this is the strain on the service currently, how much worse is it going to get after £500m worth of cuts?

Unfortunately, the answer may be “a lot”.

It’s not just Scotland and our NHS that is in trouble.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned that next month’s budget will be “painful”, claiming a £22 billion black hole in the UK’s public finances.

It’s a void that will be filled with wide-ranging cost cutting and axing of services.

It may only be September, but we already seem to be entering the winter of despair.

