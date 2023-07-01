Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues

Goodwin heaped praise on United's young players following a win over East Fife

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Goodwin is hopeful of more arrivals. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin hopes to have further “new faces” at Tannadice over the next week as Dundee United’s recruitment drive continues.

The Tangerines have already added Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt to their ranks since reporting for pre-season duty.

However, the Irishman knows further reinforcements are required, given experienced professionals such as Steven Fletcher, Arnaud Djoum, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes have all exited the club.

Liam Grimshaw is pictured at Dundee United's training base in St Andrews
Grimshaw is one of three new signings to date. Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

And, speaking to DUTV following the Tangerines’ 3-2 win over East Fife on Saturday, Goodwin said: “We’re excited for the season ahead and we’re going to continue to add some new faces over the next week or so, as well.

“We still need to strengthen in key areas.”

Leaders

Docherty, Grimshaw and Holt all made their non-competitive debuts against the Methil men and Goodwin revealed that the impact of the trio is already being felt.

Ross Docherty is pictured with a Dundee United scarf
Ross Docherty was Dundee United’s first summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC.

“They are three very good characters in the dressing room; three leaders,” continued Goodwin. “They set good examples in training and put demands on others. It’s like they have been here a lot longer than 10 days.”

Academy impact

A low-key outing amid whipping winds in St Andrews was ultimately decided by Scott McMann’s late winner.

Youngsters Rory MacLeod and Chris Mochrie also rippled the net, while Mathew Cudjoe rattled the bar.

The likes of Layton Bisland, Flynn Duffy, Declan Glass, Logan Chalmers, Archie Meekison and Bryan Mwangi were all afforded a platform to shine.

Chris Mochrie, pictured in Dundee United training wear at Tannadice
Mochrie found the net for United. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “It was a great chance to give some of the younger members of the squad an opportunity.

“We’ve had quite a few young players up training with the first-team since coming back and it gives me a good opportunity to really run the rule over them. I’m glad to say one or two of them have really taken their chance.

“Not just with the goals today, but in the last 10 days in general, a couple of the players have really stepped up, which I’m very pleased about.”

Goodwin’s side will continue their campaign behind closed doors with upcoming fixtures against Queen of the South (July 8) and St Mirren (July 11) before their Viaplay Cup opener against Spartans on July 15.

