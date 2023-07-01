Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues

Jim Goodwin hopes to have further “new faces” at Tannadice over the next week as Dundee United’s recruitment drive continues.

The Tangerines have already added Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt to their ranks since reporting for pre-season duty.

However, the Irishman knows further reinforcements are required, given experienced professionals such as Steven Fletcher, Arnaud Djoum, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes have all exited the club.

And, speaking to DUTV following the Tangerines’ 3-2 win over East Fife on Saturday, Goodwin said: “We’re excited for the season ahead and we’re going to continue to add some new faces over the next week or so, as well.

“We still need to strengthen in key areas.”

Leaders

Docherty, Grimshaw and Holt all made their non-competitive debuts against the Methil men and Goodwin revealed that the impact of the trio is already being felt.

“They are three very good characters in the dressing room; three leaders,” continued Goodwin. “They set good examples in training and put demands on others. It’s like they have been here a lot longer than 10 days.”

Academy impact

A low-key outing amid whipping winds in St Andrews was ultimately decided by Scott McMann’s late winner.

Youngsters Rory MacLeod and Chris Mochrie also rippled the net, while Mathew Cudjoe rattled the bar.

The likes of Layton Bisland, Flynn Duffy, Declan Glass, Logan Chalmers, Archie Meekison and Bryan Mwangi were all afforded a platform to shine.

Goodwin added: “It was a great chance to give some of the younger members of the squad an opportunity.

“We’ve had quite a few young players up training with the first-team since coming back and it gives me a good opportunity to really run the rule over them. I’m glad to say one or two of them have really taken their chance.

“Not just with the goals today, but in the last 10 days in general, a couple of the players have really stepped up, which I’m very pleased about.”

Goodwin’s side will continue their campaign behind closed doors with upcoming fixtures against Queen of the South (July 8) and St Mirren (July 11) before their Viaplay Cup opener against Spartans on July 15.